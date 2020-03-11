Call of Duty: Warzone Planning to Add 200-Player Support

Yesterday, Activision released Call of Duty: Warzone, the highly-anticipated battle royale game. The publisher has teased big plans for the title's future, but it looks like one of those plans has already been revealed: support for 200-player lobbies. The game currently allows lobbies of 150 players, but Activision plans to increase the frenzy with more players joining in on the action. In an interview with USA Today, Infinity Ward Studio Head Patrick Kelly revealed that the developer has already begun testing the increased player count in-house. While a tentative release window was not mentioned, it would seem that the option should be on the way sooner, rather than later!

“We brought a number of twists to battle royale,” Kelly said to USA TODAY. “I do think the world you play in is going to be undeniably unique. For one thing, we are initially going to roll out with 150 players, when you are typically seeing 60 to 100. Actually, I can tell you we are already playing with 200 players. We are going to release that a little bit later.”

Call of Duty: Warzone takes some inspiration from other battle royale games, but there are still a lot of elements that give the game its own unique feel, and increasing the player count will only help contribute to that. In the game, players parachute into a battlefield, and scrounge for cash and loot in order to buy Killstreaks and Loadouts, before taking on the other 149 players. While death takes players out of the match in other battle royale games, Warzone treats things a bit differently. Instead, players are thrown in the Gulag, where they have an opportunity to participate in a 1v1 Gunfight, where the winner gets to head back into battle. The game is currently available as a free download on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

It will be interesting to see the effect the increased player count has on Warzone's gameplay. The game already boasts one of the bigger lobbies available in a battle royale game, and the increased size will definitely have an impact on player strategy. One thing is for sure, with so many people battling at once, the game is certain to live up to its title!

