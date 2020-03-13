Borderlands 3 Patch Buffs a Lot of Legendary Weapons
Borderlands 3 players who’ve set aside some Legendary weapons in their collection because they weren’t strong enough may want to consider unvaulting them now that a new patch has been released. The latest update for Borderlands 3 made available on all platforms this week took a look at numerous Legendary weapons in the game across all different weapon categories. The changes made were buffs across the board with no nerfs released for any weapons, so if you’ve been wanting to try out a new Legendary weapon or break out an old one, now would be the time to do it.
Gearbox Software detailed the contents of the latest Borderlands 3 update in a post on the game’s site. Amid news of character changes and some adjustments to make different locations better balanced, a sweeping list of weapon changes were found at the bottom of the patch notes.
Each of those changes can be found below to show how the 14 different weapons have been affected by the update.
Today we will release a hotfix for #Borderlands3 that addresses concerns reported by the community and adjusts various locations where enemies were sometimes spawning under-leveled.— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) March 12, 2020
Learn more: https://t.co/UqhlaCs4Ci pic.twitter.com/l2Wuj2LjkC
Borderlands 3 Patch – Weapons
Sickle
- Addressed a reported concern that the “Boom” prefix was sometimes not receiving the buff from last week’s hotfix
Boomer
- Increased weapon damage
The Garcia
- Increased the Fire Rate
- Increased the number of projectiles shot
Hellfire
- Increased weapon damage
- Increased the Damage Over Time amount
Hyperfocus XZ41
- Increased weapon damage
Linc
- Increased weapon damage
Nemesis
- Increased weapon damage
Nimble Jack
- Increased weapon damage
- Added 100% Bonus Critical Damage
Ogre
- Increased weapon damage
One Pump Chump
- Increased weapon damage
Roisen’s Thorns
- Increased weapon damage
Sawbar
- Increased weapon damage
- Adjusted the timing of when the three projectiles split to be sooner
SkekSil
- Increased the Extra Projectile Damage
Tankman’s Shield
- Increased the Maximum Damage Cap by 200%
- Increased the percent damage awarded per kill
Borderlands 3 is also available on Steam now that the game has finally released there, so anyone who’s just now playing the game for the first time can enjoy their newly buffed Legendary weapons once they acquire them. Players can also look forward to the next DLC that’s coming to the game which will once again expand on the Borderlands 3 story.
