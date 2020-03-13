Borderlands 3 Patch Buffs a Lot of Legendary Weapons

Borderlands 3 players who’ve set aside some Legendary weapons in their collection because they weren’t strong enough may want to consider unvaulting them now that a new patch has been released. The latest update for Borderlands 3 made available on all platforms this week took a look at numerous Legendary weapons in the game across all different weapon categories. The changes made were buffs across the board with no nerfs released for any weapons, so if you’ve been wanting to try out a new Legendary weapon or break out an old one, now would be the time to do it.

Gearbox Software detailed the contents of the latest Borderlands 3 update in a post on the game’s site. Amid news of character changes and some adjustments to make different locations better balanced, a sweeping list of weapon changes were found at the bottom of the patch notes.

Each of those changes can be found below to show how the 14 different weapons have been affected by the update.

Today we will release a hotfix for #Borderlands3 that addresses concerns reported by the community and adjusts various locations where enemies were sometimes spawning under-leveled.

Borderlands 3 Patch – Weapons

Sickle

Addressed a reported concern that the “Boom” prefix was sometimes not receiving the buff from last week’s hotfix

Boomer

Increased weapon damage

The Garcia

Increased the Fire Rate

Increased the number of projectiles shot

Hellfire

Increased weapon damage

Increased the Damage Over Time amount

Hyperfocus XZ41

Increased weapon damage

Linc

Increased weapon damage

Nemesis

Increased weapon damage

Nimble Jack

Increased weapon damage

Added 100% Bonus Critical Damage

Ogre

Increased weapon damage

One Pump Chump

Increased weapon damage

Roisen’s Thorns

Increased weapon damage

Sawbar

Increased weapon damage

Adjusted the timing of when the three projectiles split to be sooner

SkekSil

Increased the Extra Projectile Damage

Tankman’s Shield

Increased the Maximum Damage Cap by 200%

Increased the percent damage awarded per kill

Borderlands 3 is also available on Steam now that the game has finally released there, so anyone who’s just now playing the game for the first time can enjoy their newly buffed Legendary weapons once they acquire them. Players can also look forward to the next DLC that’s coming to the game which will once again expand on the Borderlands 3 story.

