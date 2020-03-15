Epic Games Store Now Has Wishlists

When the Epic Games Store first officially launched, the number of features that were missing wasn't small by any means. Comparing the digital distribution platform to its obvious rival, Valve's Steam, clearly isn't really fair given the years of development time Steam has as an advantage, but when the market is dominated by one single platform, comparisons will be made. That being said, Epic Games has continued to improve its own platform over time, and the latest addition to the Epic Games Store is the inclusion of wishlists, which it did not previously have in any manner whatsoever.

Now, when browsing the Epic Games Store, there is a little heart button next to where one might normally purchase a title, and that allows folks to add titles to their wishlists. Epic Games notes that this is only the first iteration of the feature, of course, and that updates will come in down the line that should make it more useful like discount notifications via email and the like.

ICYMI: We launched our first iteration of the Wishlist feature on the Epic Games Store this week. Try it out & share your thoughts!https://t.co/sbTFY2hCm7 pic.twitter.com/Jf8XAu1CP5 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 13, 2020

Actually viewing the wishlist on Epic Games Store isn't exactly intuitive, and while it suggests you check out your full wishlist when you add a title, the menu option on the launcher is buried underneath where you'd sign out of your account. Alternatively, you can view wishlists on the web right here.

What do you think of the new Epic Games Store feature? Did you miss wishlists, or is this just another quality-of-life addition that won't mean much to you personally? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Speaking of the Epic Games Store, Mutazione, A Short Hike, and Anodyne 2: Return to Dust are all currently available for free on the digital distribution platform. Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable are set to be available for free starting this coming Thursday if the previous three don't strike your fancy. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Epic Games Store right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.