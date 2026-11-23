A new report tied to the sales of Grand Theft Auto 6 suggests that Rockstar’s latest is already nearing 50 million copies sold. Not long after its launch this past week, Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, revealed that GTA 6 sold 32 million units in pre-orders alone. This led to the game making almost $4 billion on its first day and, in the process, setting a new record for an entertainment release. And while it seemed feasible that sales for GTA 6 might settle in this range for a bit, it sounds as though they only continue to skyrocket.

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According to Rhys Elliott of Alinea Analytics, Grand Theft Auto 6 is estimated to have already sold 44.9 million copies. Of this total, 33.7 million of the game’s sales are said to have occurred on PS5, with the other 11.2 million being on Xbox platforms. Assuming that this data is accurate, it means that GTA 6 has already sold an additional 12 million copies in the four days since its arrival on November 19th.

Although Grand Theft Auto 6 has a long way to go to reach the heights seen by Grand Theft Auto 5 (which has lifetime sales of 235 million units), it’s astonishing that the game is already rapidly approaching the 50 million milestone. For context, only a handful of video games in history have ever surpassed 50 million copies sold, many of which took years upon years to ever get near this threshold. GTA 6 is clearly going to catapult past this number sooner than any other game in history, and it could do so before the end of this week. At that point, it would be quickly approaching the lifetime sales of The Witcher 3 and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, both of which are sitting at 65 million units.

What’s even more baffling about this success for Grand Theft Auto 6 is that the game has yet to even come to PC. Assuming that GTA 6 had simultaneously launched across consoles and PC, it’s safe to believe that the game could have already been well past the 50 million mark. This inevitable PC release, plus the eventual launch of GTA Online in GTA 6, will undoubtedly only continue to bring in new players, which will drive this sales total even higher. When all is said and done, GTA 6 is on pace to be one of the biggest games in history, which surely sets up Rockstar to continue pouring more resources than ever before into its next project.

How do you feel about these sales so far for Grand Theft Auto 6? Did you expect them to be this high, or is the game surpassing all of your expectations? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.