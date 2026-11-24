Throughout my childhood and into my adulthood, I have always loved building a team of Pokemon and completing the mainline game. Becoming Champion has been like a proof of my skill and friendship with my Pokemon. But after accomplishing this goal, there is essentially nothing left to do. Pokemon Gold and Silver and Emerald offer the best post-game content, but aside from these, the series has lacked real incentive to continue playing besides catching legendary Pokemon or completing the Pokedex. All it would take is one single change to make the postgame not only more engaging, but perhaps even better than the main playthrough.

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Becoming champion seldom is a reward, because the postgame just has you battling the champion again. But what if it didn’t? I’d love to see a Pokemon game that leaves your original character as the champion and then time skips, having you play the child of said champion beginning their own Pokemon journey for the first time. The region would have changed, familiar characters would have grown older, and an entirely new generation of trainers would be pursuing their dreams. Instead of exploring the region with an overpowered team, players would embark on another adventure shaped by everything they accomplished during the main story. It would give players a second Pokemon adventure within the same game but with greater emotional connection.

Pokemon Has Never Truly Recaptured the Magic of Johto’s Postgame

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Pokemon Gold and Silver, or more specifically Crystal, remains my favorite game in the series because we return to Kanto after defeating the Elite Four. Revisiting familiar locations, collecting another eight badges, and eventually challenging Red at Mt. Silver is one of my favorite childhood memories. No game in the series has topped this, except obviously the remakes HeartGold and SoulSilver, but what made these games special wasn’t necessarily the amount of content they offered, but how discovering what had happened to Kanto became an adventure in itself.

Pokemon games after this have experimented with different approaches to postgame content, sometimes with excellent results. However, battling increasingly powerful trainers or hunting Legendary Pokemon just doesn’t compare. Pokemon games after this have experimented with different approaches to postgame content, sometimes with excellent results. However, battling increasingly powerful trainers or hunting Legendary Pokemon just doesn’t compare.

A time skip would address this problem without requiring Game Freak to develop an entirely separate region. Players would choose another starter Pokemon, assemble a new team, and challenge the Pokemon League again. However, their knowledge of the region wouldn’t necessarily help them. Familiar opponents could have different Pokemon, while previously difficult battles might disappear altogether. More importantly, players would have a reason to revisit every town and route beyond searching for items or completing their Pokedex.

A Time Skip Would Make Exploring the Same Pokemon Region Exciting Again

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Game Freak has already shown how effective revisiting a previous region is. Gold and Silver showed this first, but Pokemon Black and White 2 showed another example of this. Taking place two years after their predecessors, these sequels introduced new locations, Gym Leaders, and changes to Unova’s Pokedex. Seeing Cheren become a Gym Leader and Bianca become Professor Juniper’s assistant was particularly satisfying after spending so much time with them in Pokemon Black and White.

Entire towns could undergo renovations, while smaller communities could develop into bustling cities. Routes could change due to natural disasters, urban development, or Pokemon migration. A forest previously populated by Bug-type Pokemon might become home to Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon, while construction could attract Steel-type Pokemon elsewhere. Game Freak could even introduce new regional variants and evolutions, providing surprises for players who thought they knew everything about the region.

The biggest opportunity, however, would be seeing what happened to the characters players met throughout their original adventure. Former rivals could become members of the Elite Four, Gym Leaders could retire, and their children could become the next generation of Pokemon trainers. Even minor characters could return in unexpected roles. These changes would make the Pokemon world feel alive rather than existing in a perpetual state of stagnation once players become Champion.

Pokemon’s Postgame Could Explore the Legacy of Your Original Trainer

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I’ve always found battling Red at Mt. Silver exciting, not just because he is one of the strongest trainers in a mainline game, but because of the connection players have with the character. He represents the player character from Pokemon Red and Blue. Imagine experiencing that same feeling with a trainer whose appearance, name, and Pokemon team you selected yourself. Game Freak could record the player’s original Hall of Fame team and use it when designing the final Champion battle.

There is also an opportunity to tell a more mature Pokemon story about expectations and family. Playing as the child of the reigning Pokemon Champion would naturally introduce pressure to live up to their parent’s accomplishments. Other trainers might question whether your success comes from talent or privilege. Your new character could struggle to establish their own identity, especially when encountering people who remember their parent’s adventure.

Naturally, players should retain access to their original trainer and Pokemon collection through a character-switching feature. Nobody should lose hundreds of hours of progress simply to experience the postgame. However, restricting the new protagonist’s access to that collection until they become Champion would preserve the challenge. Pokemon has spent decades encouraging players to become the very best, but it rarely explores what happens afterward. I’d love to see an adventure that explores the legacy of your accomplishments and truly challenges you to top them.