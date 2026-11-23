Fans have managed to glean a lot about The Elder Scrolls 6: Sentinel after the game’s brief title drop earlier this month, with a short video being surprisingly full of useful information. We can now confirm the game’s setting based on the title, and surprisingly, we also got a hint towards when in the franchise’s timeline the game takes place. It is precisely because of this hint that players can expect the possibility of the Dragonborn returning in The Elder Scrolls 6, though it might not be in the way you might expect.

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The Dragonborn’s Legacy in The Elder Scrolls 6

Courtesy of Bethesda

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the last 15 years, the Dragonborn is the title used to refer to the player character of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim. Known as Dovahkiin in the language of the dragons, the Dragonborn is a mortal gifted with the blood and soul of a dragon, and the ability to consume their souls to learn dragon shouts. While several Dragonborn have exited throughout The Elder Scroll‘s history, Skyrim’s protagonist plays a particularly important role in prophecy, as well as the politics of the fourth era, having a vital role in determining the victor of Skyrim’s civil war and helping to determine the fates of Aldmeri Dominion plots and the stability of the weakened empire.

From the trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6, we can tell that the aftermath of the last great war plays a huge part in the story of the game. Particularly, the Aldmeri Dominion’s failed invasion of Hammerfell and the continuing war that the Redguard states fought against the Dominion, which ultimately led to Dominion forces retreating from Hammerfell’s shores.

Not only are these events likely to play an important role in the game’s story, but according to the trailer, The Elder Scrolls 6 takes place less than ten years after the events of Skyrim. Because of the Dragonborn’s importance to the events preceding and defined by the Great War, and the close proximity on the timeline, there is a good chance that they’ll be making an appearance in The Elder Scrolls 6. However, chances are we won’t actually get to meet them.

How The Dragonborn Might Show Up In The Elder Scrolls 6

Image courtesy of ZeniMax Online Studios

We can already be sure that players won’t be playing the Dragonborn in TES6, with a new power taking the place of dragon shouts. However, with the Dragonborn’s importance to the events occurring in the game, we’ll likely see the Dragonborn in flashbacks, an introduction cutscene at the start of the game, or mentioned by NPCs.

If we don’t end up seeing the Dragonborn in any cutscenes, we can be sure that the character will be mentioned in conservation at least once over the course of the game. Any NPC mentioning news about the civil war in Skyrim, the dragon attacks, which easily could have made their way to Hammerfell, or the fate of the Empire is sure to mention word of intervention from a mysterious prisoner who was bound for the execution block but upended the entire region with the power of the voice.

Stories of the Dragonborn may also be used to inspire the native Redguard in their own civil war or an impending second Dominion invasion. Bethesda may even go so far as to shape dialogue depending on the choices you made in Skyrim, a system that many RPG sequels are known to do.

Why We Won’t Actually See The Dragonborn in TES6

While chances are high that the Dragonborn will be mentioned in The Elder Scrolls 6, we can assume with a degree of certainty that the Dragonborn themselves won’t actually make a physical appearance in the game, at least outside of potential cutscenes or flashbacks.

There are several reasons why this isn’t practical, but the biggest one is pretty simple: The Dragonborn was a player character. With Skyrim being an open-world game that allows players to customize their character completely, it becomes almost impossible to create an NPC model in The Elder Scrolls 6 that conveys the look of your Dragonborn, without actually taking information from your Skyrim saved game.

While Bethesda has used a somewhat generic Nord look to represent the Dragonborn in promotional material, it just wouldn’t be satisfying to try and convince players that they were speaking to the living, breathing Dragonborn, when so much of Skyrim’s appeal was shaped by how you chose to play. If your Dragonborn was an Argonian mage or a Dunmer assassin aligned with the Dark Brotherhood, coming face-to-face with a heavily armored Nord claiming to be your old character would just be insulting.

Do you think the Dragonborn will make an appearance in The Elder Scrolls 6? Do you think the games should be further apart on the timeline? Leave your answers in the comments below.