Not long after its release this past week, Grand Theft Auto 6 players quickly discovered an exploit that allowed them to earn endless money. This workaround was one that many quickly took advantage of for themselves, as it was assumed that Rockstar would quickly look to resolve this oversight with a new update. And while the first post-launch update for GTA 6 is now out, it seems that Rockstar hasn’t patched this infinite money glitch after all.

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As of this moment, update version 1.002.002 for Grand Theft Auto 6 is live across PS5 and Xbox platforms. The main purpose of this update has been to fix a number of bugs and other errors that players have come across in their time playing so far. Naturally, this would make one think that the infinite money exploit would be one of the most prominent bugs squashed with this update, but that hasn’t been the case at all. Instead, Rockstar has resolved issues relating to autosaving, the weather system, and another with the game’s phone feature. Any mention of this infinite money glitch being resolved has been found nowhere in the patch notes for the update, which means that it should still work at the time of this writing.

Will Rockstar Ever Fix This Money Glitch in GTA 6?

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On a long enough timeline, Rockstar will almost certainly end up squashing this endless money loophole in Grand Theft Auto 6. Today’s patch represents the first of countless updates for the game that will roll out in the weeks, months, and years to come. Over time, this glitch will undoubtedly end up being rectified, so players shouldn’t expect it to stick around forever.

Perhaps the biggest reason why Rockstar hasn’t resolved this money glitch in GTA 6 just yet is because it somewhat betrays the entire purpose of the game. Since money is more important in GTA 6 than in any other Grand Theft Auto entry, the process of earning cash is meant to be a grind for players as they push to build up their savings and checking accounts. To betray this grind by taking advantage of an exploit will only diminish Grand Theft Auto 6 for many players, even if they believe otherwise. For this reason, it might be why Rockstar isn’t in any rush to fix this bug immediately, as those using the bug in the first place are only making the game worse.

How do you feel about this infinite money glitch in Grand Theft Auto 6 continuing to be in the game after today’s update? And have you taken advantage of this bug for yourself? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts in the comments section below.