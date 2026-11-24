One of 2028’s biggest upcoming games — currently only confirmed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X — is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 when it releases. This has not been confirmed, but it may have just been leaked. The new leak comes from Amazon, and specifically, Amazon News, and has since been deleted by Amazon, but not before the Internet got its receipt.

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Back on December 11, 2025, Tomb Raider: Catalyst was announced at The Game Awards by series developer Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games. Now, a year later, Amazon News officially noted the game was coming to Nintendo Switch 2, and seems to suggest this version would be available at launch. This could just be an honest error, but the timing is interesting, because The Game Awards are right around the corner, and it would be fitting for the game to reappear with a new trailer and word of a new platform. In other words, this may be less of an honest error and simply letting the beans spill a little early, which happens. Many ports, release dates, and even games themselves have leaked this way in the past.

A Nintendo Switch 2 port for the game seems completely plausible if not likely, but often Nintendo gets ports of games after their launch. If this version is leaking this early, it’s reasonable to assume the Nintendo Switch 2 version will be ready at launch. That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this is official information. For what it is worth, neither Crystal Dynamics nor Amazon Games have commented on the potential leak. If it were fake, they could have just shut it down, but to be fair, many game developers and publishers have a universal policy of silence when it comes to rumors, leaks, and speculation.

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The 14th Tomb Raider Game

For those who do not know what Tomb Raider: Catalyst is, it is the 14th installment in the series, at least of the mainline variety. It’s not another reboot, though. Rather, it is a sequel to Tomb Raider: Underworld, released in 2008. To this end, the story takes place in Northern India after the events of Underworld, where Lara Croft must navigate the aftermath of a mythical cataclysm. While a sequel to Underworld, the expectation is that the game is going to be made in a way that playing Underworld won’t be required. Meanwhile, the new installment looks poised to make a huge change to the series.

Officially, Tomb Raider: Catalyst is in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Unofficially, it may be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 as well. Whatever the case, it is currently slated for release in 2027.