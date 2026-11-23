The release of GTA 6 may impact the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, in spite of the jokes the Cyberpunk 2 director has made about the game being cancelled due to Rockstar’s incredibly successful title launch. The impressive nature of GTA 6 has caused Cyberpunk 2 creative director Igor Sarzyński to go into something they call a “GTA 6-induced-open-world-game-dev-depression,” joking about how high the game’s quality is as a fellow creative and artist. Also describing Rockstar’s game as a “technological and creative miracle,” the cancellation of Cyberpunk 2 may hold some real merit as design ideas get updated to take ideas from GTA 6.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, Cyberpunk 2 isn’t actually cancelled, as the game has been in development since at least May 2025 following an announcement of it being green lit with studio CD Projekt Red. However, now that GTA 6 has changed the landscape of open-world sandbox experiences similar to Cyberpunk 2077, production timelines may change at CD Projekt Red to reflect the immersive depth of Rockstar’s megahit. At the very least, this acknowledgment from one of gaming’s most respected development groups could be healthy for the industry as a whole, showing the beginning of new trends other games try to adopt from GTA 6‘s formula.

Praise From Multiple Cyberpunk 2 Directors for GTA 6 Could Delay the Sequel for the Better

Sarzyński isn’t the only director at CD Projekt Red to give GTA 6 its flowers, as associate game director Paweł Sasko has called the title a “generational banger” among other praise. One of the co-founders of the company have also given positive statements on GTA 6, with joint CEO Michał Nowakowski congratulating the team at Rockstar for the release of such a huge project. While the jokes about cancellation from Sarzyński clearly aren’t literal, it’s clear that CD Projekt Red’s creative minds are looking at GTA 6 extensively, perhaps picking up inspirations for Cyberpunk 2 that players might want to see.

Investors will always chase trends, so it won’t be a surprise when some games try to reflect everything GTA 6 does without realizing the amount of time, dedication, and effort that was required to turn a $1 billion project into a stellar game. There is a small chance that CD Projekt Red’s backers will feel this way, trying to mold Cyberpunk 2 into something that mirrors Rockstar’s design philosophy for GTA 6. Yet, whether this does happen or not, the impact from GTA 6 could cause some changes in game direction or roadmaps, causing the initial development of Cyberpunk 2 to grow longer as CD Projekt Red takes their new inspirations into account.

Despite how players may not like the time between Cyberpunk 2077 and its sequel growing longer, it might be for the best. GTA 6 has a level of engaging detail in its map that makes it astounding, giving players endless encounters and interactions to make the setting feel like a living, breathing world. From dynamic NPC conversations to reputation, physical health, and relationship systems, GTA 6 can sink players into its world with ease. That approach is something Cyberpunk 2 can do to improve upon its already great predecessor, making a deeper sandbox with all the same dystopian sci-fi flair that the original established.

GTA 6 “Expands What Is Possible” for Cyberpunk 2, Creating a Vision for the Future

Thankfully, Igor Sarzyński goes on past his cancellation joke to say that Cyberpunk 2 is something unique on its own, while GTA 6‘s dedication to its vision is just as noteworthy as any specific system. Sarzyński says that “I think we’re doing something of our own, with a different unique flavor. GTA 6 is impressive in a way all great art is, it expands what is possible, a captivating vision flawlessly executed.” The scale of GTA 6 simply isn’t feasible for any game project, even if investors insist on creating a project with the same fidelity and depth of detail.

It would be foolish for CD Projekt Red to drop everything they’ve already built to chase GTA 6‘s design in a 1:1 style. That would be similar to the awful trend of games constantly chasing Fortnite by adding some type of live service or monetization through multiplayer, which has caused games like Anthem, Highguard, Concord, and many others to fail. While we will undoubtedly see some games in the next few years try to copy GTA 6, it would be better for games to take the right lessons from it instead. Greater immersive quality to game worlds and a commitment to a engaging, non-linear sandbox should be something new projects adopt, not just having huge populations of NPCs or life-sim mechanics.

Hopefully, CD Projekt Red’s appreciation for GTA 6 comes from how the game opened their eyes to new possibilities within their own titles. With The Witcher 4 on its way to deliver an equally detailed fantasy RPG world, perhaps the future of Cyberpunk can depend on the right pieces of influence from Rockstar. We have no idea what a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 will look like, but in a few years, the connections to GTA 6 may be clear in the best ways.

What lessons do you want Cyberpunk 2 to take from GTA 6? Let us know in the comments below!