The Half-Life remake just got a major update. When the original Half-Life came out in 1998, it revolutionized the first-person shooter genre. Then in 2004, Valve did it again with Half-Life 2. Unfortunately, while the Half-Life 3 rumors persist, right now the series remains on ice, much like the rest of Valve’s back catalog. In 2020, fans took it upon themselves to release a remake/reimagining of the first game titled Black Mesa. And Valve not only allowed it, but also allowed it to be released on Steam, where it proved to be very popular. To this end, it has nearly 71,000 user reviews on Steam to date, with a 94% approval rating.

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Right now, it’s on sale for $5, down from $20, but more noteworthy than that, it just got a major update, and this major update added Steam Deck verification. Previously, it was playable on the Steam Deck, but now it is Steam Deck Verified. This means Valve has confirmed the PC game works from start to finish and works well with the built-in display and controls of the Steam Deck. At least this is what it’s supposed to mean. Practically, it doesn’t always quite mean this because the standard of verification is perhaps not as strict as it should be.

Not only did the game get Steam Deck verified, but it got a major update as well. To this end, there are visual upgrades, engine optimizations, and a complete interface overhaul. The update also notably and substantially improves mod support.

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Full Patch Notes

Global

Improved performance game-wide through render culling

Added Parallax Cube Maps to all levels Adjusted materials to better use env maps/reflections

Improved VRAD lighting for static meshes

Fixed Phong shader Added $halflambert_gbuffer_off to character models using Phong shaders to improve their lighting with dynamic lights

Used “invisible” instead of “noclip” for proper lighting through glass

Fixed light calculation through alpha test and transparent materials (metal grates and stuff like that)

Fixed beta keys not having access to Black Mesa Dedicated Server

Fixed Crossbow scope going weird with new Xog and new dynamic Lights.

Fixed 3d scope not working when NewPostProcess is Disabled

Fixed many texture normals across the game that needed the green channel inverted to fix lighting errors

Change flashlight height while ducking so that broken vents do not block flashlight beam

Addressed concerns with our in-game privacy policy and replaced it.

Resolved issue with new UI resolution window mode setting not saved after change

Resolved issue with resolution change in settings cause ui freeze

Resolved issue with workshop ui code cause game crash

Improved support for proper process of showing close captions in Arabic fonts with ligatures

Improved radioactive noise post process effect to resolve problem with white flashing screen when exit radioactive area

Fixed broken computer monitors to sort better and be more efficient

Created HDR images for all maps for improved outdoor lighting

Further improved Experimental Ambient Occlusion(XAO) to be better and faster

Added LODs and cheaper LOD materials to several of the desert plants

Fixed multiple missing specular masks in normal map alpha channels

Updated a number of “cheap” water textures to look better

Fixed hitches with blood and slime on viewmodels (for good this time).

Fixed noticeable LOD issues on some vehicles.

Fixed collision hulls and vertex normals on several props.

Fixed prop materials that were calling SSB maps instead of normal maps.

UI

Introduced a new refreshed UI with the goal of addressing navigation and UX feedback.

Improved UI performance.

Introduced seamless UI fade when loading saves.

Refactored developer console.

Added proper Steam Input controller detection and button indication across the UI.

Fixed issues with the UI taking selfies and appearing in save file thumbnails.

Fixed an issue where the options screen crashed under certain conditions.

Added an “input password prompt” for password protected servers.

Added support for custom UI themes.

Vastly improved Steam Deck support.

Restored missing game options.

Restored missing game bindings in the options screen.

Multiplayer

Fixed weapon/jump movement jitter by making modifications to the prediction system.

Redesigned the standard and team deathmatch HUD.

Redesigned the spectator and kill cam HUD elements.

Designed a new experience for selecting and switching teams when joining a server.

Reintroduced character customization to the UI under the multiplayer screen. This can also be accessed from the pause menu when in a match.

Fixed performance leak when using Gluon Gun.

Redesigned the multiplayer chatbox and scoreboard.

Fixed an issue that caused background maps to keep running as a multiplayer game when disconnecting from a server and returning to the main menu.

Workshop

Changed the order in which the engine loads and mounts workshop items. This fixes problems with workshop items that contain things like weapons, characters, animations, effects, and HUD elements. This also fixes the need to move most of these workshop items into the bms/custom folder.

Introduced a new “Subscribed” section that lists all your subscribed workshop items and their mount status. Campaigns are separated into their own tab.

Fixed an issue that prevented certain workshop items from mounting properly.

Multiplayer workshop maps now show up for selection in the “Host Game” screen.

Workshop campaigns that have multiple chapters now pull up a “Chapter Selection” screen.

Introduced a “Themes” section. Shipped the game with a new “classic” theme.

Total conversion mods can now be delivered via the workshop and require no installation or moving of files and can be launched directly from the UI.

Inbound

Fixed overbright pipe in large room in first map

Fixed bad lighting on bridges in large room in first map

Fixed missing wall on building above helicopter

Optimized the rocks in the second map, cutting their vert count by over 50%

Fixed cactus sorting issues within helicopter dust

Anomalous Materials

Added fully reflective floor to AM

Adjusted material for lobby desk

Added small lights to front desk (instead of just light glows)

Fixed shadow seams with lockers (thanks to Faber)

Fixed blow dryer having wrong cube map

Closed empty HEV containers to look cool

Fixed black brush faces on hallway upper supports

Added black backing to AM locker room to prevent “fireflies” where meshes meet BSP

Fixed broken scientist choreography at the start of the second AM map

Fixed overlay stripe for lab names

Fixed floating light going into test chamber

Fixed micro leak causing a white line on wall

Fixed small texture alignment in the test chamber

Fixed hotspot in toilets

Unforeseen Consequences

Fixed smoothing and adjusted lightmaps

Closed empty HEV containers to match AM

Improved locker lighting

Adjusted dynamic light in break room to be more accurate

Fixed signs next to red valves that were translucent

Fixed hot spot in bathroom start caused by fill light

Fixed bad lighting on hand dryer wall

Fixed guideline overlay gap

Fixed overloaded shadowmap artifacting in early lab

Fixed hotspot in toilets

Fixed HEV suit locker control panel not having proper self illumination

Office Complex

Fixed up/adjusting lights

Added some guide context lights to the valve in the fridge area

Fixed some pathing issues for bullsquid in the same area

We’ve Got Hostiles

Changed ladder in elevator shaft so it looks broken to prevent confusing players.

Fixed visible gap in railing.

Added cover and health to upper walkways.

Added cover and health to upper walkways. Gagged some soldiers.

Blast Pit

Moved crashing elevator button to back of elevator & removed flag that allowed it to be activated on taking damage

Added ladder near the crashing elevator that allows access down if the player is not on the elevator when it reaches its stopping point

Fixed oxygen puzzle wheel not properly triggering ready status on occasion

Removed invisible blocker inside the rocket silo

Fixed disappearing lights on level transition

On A Rail

Fixed small issues with lighting a props

Fixed improper dynamic shadows

Residue Processing

Fixed visible building backfaces after the crusher

Vastly improved lighting on clustered props

Added stationary dlight at zombie scene

Questionable Ethics

Fixed a lighting error in the main lobby

Balanced more brush types to reduce vertex error further.

Replaced ceiling texture in laser labs to work better with PCC’s

Added some additional cover on “houndeye corner” of the hallway

Lighting bug fix where newlights were bugging out on several spots due to shadowlod

Added a trigger to first newlight in agrunt tank as this was causing the overload of lods

Several small fixes to other lighting bugs and overly shiny surfaces

Fixed some prop fades

Added button sounds for laser emitters

Surface Tension

Added extra med kits to the apache cliff battle

Fixed visible gap in terrain near the start of c2a5d

Fixed collision issues for rocks on cliffside

Optimized cactus models to help performace

Forget About Freeman

Fixed destructible rocks in tank battle triggering incorrectly

Fixed destructible rocks appearing in the sky after being destroyed by the tank

Fixed rocks that appears in skybox

Xen

Improved look and visibility of plug sockets

Editor

Hammer Texture Shaded view with [modelscale] Preview Support

Added a toggle button to easily hide nodraw and tool textures in viewport

Improved hammer sprites for easier readability

Changed Hammer to dark mode for easier viewing

Added toggle for tool brushes for much easier navigation

Updated VRAD for better and MUCH faster compiling

Fixed selection hitches

Improved performance in complex maps

FDG Edits For Clarity (By HECU Collective) Added descriptions for newLights, XOG settings, and lensflares Added some notes to env_microphone about what happens when you kill the measure target without killing the microphone Changed the TargetLight type in newLightSettings from (string) to (targetDestination). This will allow you to use the entity picker and autocomplete.



This is the first major update to the game since May 2025, though there have been a couple of small updates between then and now. The game also got a single major update in 2024, so there is a one major update a year cadence right now. To this end, it’s reasonable to assume that if we get another major update, it will be somewhere deep into 2027.