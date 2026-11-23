The Half-Life remake just got a major update. When the original Half-Life came out in 1998, it revolutionized the first-person shooter genre. Then in 2004, Valve did it again with Half-Life 2. Unfortunately, while the Half-Life 3 rumors persist, right now the series remains on ice, much like the rest of Valve’s back catalog. In 2020, fans took it upon themselves to release a remake/reimagining of the first game titled Black Mesa. And Valve not only allowed it, but also allowed it to be released on Steam, where it proved to be very popular. To this end, it has nearly 71,000 user reviews on Steam to date, with a 94% approval rating.
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Right now, it’s on sale for $5, down from $20, but more noteworthy than that, it just got a major update, and this major update added Steam Deck verification. Previously, it was playable on the Steam Deck, but now it is Steam Deck Verified. This means Valve has confirmed the PC game works from start to finish and works well with the built-in display and controls of the Steam Deck. At least this is what it’s supposed to mean. Practically, it doesn’t always quite mean this because the standard of verification is perhaps not as strict as it should be.
Not only did the game get Steam Deck verified, but it got a major update as well. To this end, there are visual upgrades, engine optimizations, and a complete interface overhaul. The update also notably and substantially improves mod support.
Full Patch Notes
Global
- Improved performance game-wide through render culling
- Added Parallax Cube Maps to all levels
- Adjusted materials to better use env maps/reflections
- Improved VRAD lighting for static meshes
- Fixed Phong shader
- Added $halflambert_gbuffer_off to character models using Phong shaders to improve their lighting with dynamic lights
- Used “invisible” instead of “noclip” for proper lighting through glass
- Fixed light calculation through alpha test and transparent materials (metal grates and stuff like that)
- Fixed beta keys not having access to Black Mesa Dedicated Server
- Fixed Crossbow scope going weird with new Xog and new dynamic Lights.
- Fixed 3d scope not working when NewPostProcess is Disabled
- Fixed many texture normals across the game that needed the green channel inverted to fix lighting errors
- Change flashlight height while ducking so that broken vents do not block flashlight beam
- Addressed concerns with our in-game privacy policy and replaced it.
- Resolved issue with new UI resolution window mode setting not saved after change
- Resolved issue with resolution change in settings cause ui freeze
- Resolved issue with workshop ui code cause game crash
- Improved support for proper process of showing close captions in Arabic fonts with ligatures
- Improved radioactive noise post process effect to resolve problem with white flashing screen when exit radioactive area
- Fixed broken computer monitors to sort better and be more efficient
- Created HDR images for all maps for improved outdoor lighting
- Further improved Experimental Ambient Occlusion(XAO) to be better and faster
- Added LODs and cheaper LOD materials to several of the desert plants
- Fixed multiple missing specular masks in normal map alpha channels
- Updated a number of “cheap” water textures to look better
- Fixed hitches with blood and slime on viewmodels (for good this time).
- Fixed noticeable LOD issues on some vehicles.
- Fixed collision hulls and vertex normals on several props.
- Fixed prop materials that were calling SSB maps instead of normal maps.
UI
- Introduced a new refreshed UI with the goal of addressing navigation and UX feedback.
- Improved UI performance.
- Introduced seamless UI fade when loading saves.
- Refactored developer console.
- Added proper Steam Input controller detection and button indication across the UI.
- Fixed issues with the UI taking selfies and appearing in save file thumbnails.
- Fixed an issue where the options screen crashed under certain conditions.
- Added an “input password prompt” for password protected servers.
- Added support for custom UI themes.
- Vastly improved Steam Deck support.
- Restored missing game options.
- Restored missing game bindings in the options screen.
Multiplayer
- Fixed weapon/jump movement jitter by making modifications to the prediction system.
- Redesigned the standard and team deathmatch HUD.
- Redesigned the spectator and kill cam HUD elements.
- Designed a new experience for selecting and switching teams when joining a server.
- Reintroduced character customization to the UI under the multiplayer screen. This can also be accessed from the pause menu when in a match.
- Fixed performance leak when using Gluon Gun.
- Redesigned the multiplayer chatbox and scoreboard.
- Fixed an issue that caused background maps to keep running as a multiplayer game when disconnecting from a server and returning to the main menu.
Workshop
- Changed the order in which the engine loads and mounts workshop items. This fixes problems with workshop items that contain things like weapons, characters, animations, effects, and HUD elements. This also fixes the need to move most of these workshop items into the bms/custom folder.
- Introduced a new “Subscribed” section that lists all your subscribed workshop items and their mount status. Campaigns are separated into their own tab.
- Fixed an issue that prevented certain workshop items from mounting properly.
- Multiplayer workshop maps now show up for selection in the “Host Game” screen.
- Workshop campaigns that have multiple chapters now pull up a “Chapter Selection” screen.
- Introduced a “Themes” section.
- Shipped the game with a new “classic” theme.
- Total conversion mods can now be delivered via the workshop and require no installation or moving of files and can be launched directly from the UI.
Inbound
- Fixed overbright pipe in large room in first map
- Fixed bad lighting on bridges in large room in first map
- Fixed missing wall on building above helicopter
- Optimized the rocks in the second map, cutting their vert count by over 50%
- Fixed cactus sorting issues within helicopter dust
Anomalous Materials
- Added fully reflective floor to AM
- Adjusted material for lobby desk
- Added small lights to front desk (instead of just light glows)
- Fixed shadow seams with lockers (thanks to Faber)
- Fixed blow dryer having wrong cube map
- Closed empty HEV containers to look cool
- Fixed black brush faces on hallway upper supports
- Added black backing to AM locker room to prevent “fireflies” where meshes meet BSP
- Fixed broken scientist choreography at the start of the second AM map
- Fixed overlay stripe for lab names
- Fixed floating light going into test chamber
- Fixed micro leak causing a white line on wall
- Fixed small texture alignment in the test chamber
- Fixed hotspot in toilets
Unforeseen Consequences
- Fixed smoothing and adjusted lightmaps
- Closed empty HEV containers to match AM
- Improved locker lighting
- Adjusted dynamic light in break room to be more accurate
- Fixed signs next to red valves that were translucent
- Fixed hot spot in bathroom start caused by fill light
- Fixed bad lighting on hand dryer wall
- Fixed guideline overlay gap
- Fixed overloaded shadowmap artifacting in early lab
- Fixed hotspot in toilets
- Fixed HEV suit locker control panel not having proper self illumination
Office Complex
- Fixed up/adjusting lights
- Added some guide context lights to the valve in the fridge area
- Fixed some pathing issues for bullsquid in the same area
We’ve Got Hostiles
- Changed ladder in elevator shaft so it looks broken to prevent confusing players.
- Fixed visible gap in railing.
Added cover and health to upper walkways.
- Gagged some soldiers.
Blast Pit
- Moved crashing elevator button to back of elevator & removed flag that allowed it to be activated on taking damage
- Added ladder near the crashing elevator that allows access down if the player is not on the elevator when it reaches its stopping point
- Fixed oxygen puzzle wheel not properly triggering ready status on occasion
- Removed invisible blocker inside the rocket silo
- Fixed disappearing lights on level transition
On A Rail
- Fixed small issues with lighting a props
- Fixed improper dynamic shadows
Residue Processing
- Fixed visible building backfaces after the crusher
- Vastly improved lighting on clustered props
- Added stationary dlight at zombie scene
Questionable Ethics
- Fixed a lighting error in the main lobby
- Balanced more brush types to reduce vertex error further.
- Replaced ceiling texture in laser labs to work better with PCC’s
- Added some additional cover on “houndeye corner” of the hallway
- Lighting bug fix where newlights were bugging out on several spots due to shadowlod
- Added a trigger to first newlight in agrunt tank as this was causing the overload of lods
- Several small fixes to other lighting bugs and overly shiny surfaces
- Fixed some prop fades
- Added button sounds for laser emitters
Surface Tension
- Added extra med kits to the apache cliff battle
- Fixed visible gap in terrain near the start of c2a5d
- Fixed collision issues for rocks on cliffside
- Optimized cactus models to help performace
Forget About Freeman
- Fixed destructible rocks in tank battle triggering incorrectly
- Fixed destructible rocks appearing in the sky after being destroyed by the tank
- Fixed rocks that appears in skybox
Xen
- Improved look and visibility of plug sockets
Editor
- Hammer Texture Shaded view with [modelscale] Preview Support
- Added a toggle button to easily hide nodraw and tool textures in viewport
- Improved hammer sprites for easier readability
- Changed Hammer to dark mode for easier viewing
- Added toggle for tool brushes for much easier navigation
- Updated VRAD for better and MUCH faster compiling
- Fixed selection hitches
- Improved performance in complex maps
- FDG Edits For Clarity (By HECU Collective)
- Added descriptions for newLights, XOG settings, and lensflares
- Added some notes to env_microphone about what happens when you kill the measure target without killing the microphone
- Changed the TargetLight type in newLightSettings from (string) to (targetDestination). This will allow you to use the entity picker and autocomplete.
This is the first major update to the game since May 2025, though there have been a couple of small updates between then and now. The game also got a single major update in 2024, so there is a one major update a year cadence right now. To this end, it’s reasonable to assume that if we get another major update, it will be somewhere deep into 2027.