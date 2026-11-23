A new report tied to Xbox has claimed that the brand nearly chose to abandon one of its most divisive features with its upcoming Project Helix hardware. While the Xbox 360 is by far the most popular Xbox console in history, it also introduced something that many users are still frustrated by: paid multiplayer. Rather than being able to play any online multiplayer title for free on Xbox consoles, users have to pay to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, or what was previously Xbox Live Gold. And while paid subscriptions for multiplayer are still required on Xbox and PlayStation platforms alike, Xbox leadership is said to have considered finally doing away with it, but may have now reversed course.

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According to Windows Central, previous Xbox leadership intended to finally get away from the need to subscribe to a membership in order to play multiplayer titles on Xbox hardware with Project Helix. This plan was said to be rooted in the fact that Project Helix is meant to blur the lines between Xbox consoles and PCs, as it will instead be a hybrid of the two. With PCs not requiring a need to subscribe to any sort of service to play multiplayer games, Xbox seemed to think that continuing to do so on Project Helix wouldn’t make much sense. However, the report claims that this plan might no longer be the case.

Following the retirement of Phil Spencer earlier this year, newly appointed Xbox boss Asha Sharma is said to have overhauled some long-term strategies for the company. One such change is related to Project Helix, which is said to now be more of a console-first platform that can also play PC games rather than the inverse, which is reportedly how it was conceived at first. Because Project Helix is now going to be more in line with how past Xbox consoles were, it’s reportedly much less likely that Microsoft would drop the need for paid subscriptions when it comes to multiplayer games.

On one hand, it’s easy to see why Xbox wouldn’t want to do away with this need for paywalled multiplayer, as it’s a simple way for the company to continue generating revenue. On the other hand, if Xbox were to scrap such a requirement, it would give it a distinct leg up against PlayStation, which is its most direct competition. No matter what Xbox leadership ultimately decides, it will surely still have an uphill battle when it comes to selling Project Helix, as the next-gen platform is reportedly on track to cost as much as $2,000 whenever it does arrive.

What do you think about this potential for Xbox to finally make multiplayer games free for everyone? And if it doesn’t do away with paywalled multiplayer, will you be upset? Be sure to let me know down in the comments section.