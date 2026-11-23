A PS1 exclusive game from 1995 has been stealth-released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 after 31 years. This is the game’s first re-release and marks the first time it has ever been available on a Nintendo platform. To this end, Nintendo fans may have no familiarity with the new release, but they may know the game’s predecessor, which was notably an SNES exclusive. To go from a Nintendo exclusive to a PlayStation exclusive with a sequel is incredibly rare.

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The new re-release comes from Japanese developer Hamster Corporation, which specializes in re-releasing niche games from yesteryear, often plucked from the catalogs of the NES, SNES, and PS1. Its latest re-release is The Firemen 2: Pete & Danny from developer Media Entertainment and publisher Human Entertainment, neither of which exists anymore. What makes this particular release even more particular is that it not only took the series from Nintendo to PlayStation exclusivity, but that the first game got a Western release, while the sequel did not. To this end, this is also the first time the game has been available outside of Japan.

Unfortunately, while the game has been released in the West, and is no longer trapped to a PS1 disc impossible to find, it has not been localized. It’s not text- or dialogue-heavy, but you won’t be getting the full experience if you don’t know Japanese, and you may struggle to play it at all. Meanwhile, as you can see from the trailer below, the game doesn’t quite hold up in 2026. If you don’t have nostalgia for it or the first game, it’s probably not going to be a worthwhile time travel back to 1995. Those who are interested, though, will find it available for $11.99. The eShop does not have user reviews, but the PS Store does, and on there, so far, it has a perfect score.

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A 32-Bit PS1 Game From Yesteryear

For those just learning about The Firemen 2, it is an action-adventure game where you play as Pete and Danny, two members of the New York City District D Fire Station, First Platoon, who must save people trapped in a burning super-tall amusement building.

That said, it’s worth noting this isn’t the original in its purest form. It is the original game, but some modern features are available to modern players. More precisely, customizable button layouts, rapid-fire settings, multiple save points, rewind functionality, adjustable screen layout options, and CRT filters have all been added with the port.

If this PS1 nostalgia does not tickle your fancy, or if you’re on a tighter budget, a remaster of an entire PS1 trilogy is currently available for just $2.54, which is less than $1 per game included.