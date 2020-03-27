Nintendo Switch Releases Free Demo for Upcoming Exclusive

Today, Nintendo stealth dropped a new Nintendo Direct. During this new Direct, it was revealed a classic Star Wars game is coming to Nintendo Switch, who the next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character is, and much more. In addition to providing a tease of what's coming, two games also stealth released onto the Nintendo Switch to give Nintendo fans something to play right now. That said, if neither of these games tickle your fancy, then you may want to try out the free new demo for an upcoming exclusive that was also released today.

In case you missed it, a free demo for Bravely Default II is now available on the Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo eShop. At the moment, it's unclear how robust this demo is or how much content it offers, but at the very least it provides a taste of the 2020-bound game. Better yet, there's no strings attached. It's free, and it doesn't appear like it's a limited time offer like some demos.

"Step into a brand-new world with four brand-new heroes," reads an official pitch of the game. "A new world, a new story, and all-new Heroes of Light await in an original RPG experience arriving on the Nintendo Switch system in 2020! This successor to the original Bravely Default game comes from the team that brought you the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler, and features music from Revo (Sound Horizon / Linked Horizon), acclaimed composer of the Bravely Default soundtrack."

Bravely Default II is in development for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Brand-new entry in Square Enix’s Bravely Series

Travel the world in search of the four Crystals with the latest incarnation of the brave band known as the Heroes of Light

Latest creation from Team Asano, creators of the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler

New world filled with new characters, but with the atmosphere and excitement the Bravely series is known for

