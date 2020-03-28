New Call of Duty: Warzone Game Modes Leak

Call of Duty: Warzone’s rumored Duos and Squads modes coming to the game now seem closer than ever seeing how a datamine of Modern Warfare’s files has revealed several new game modes. Information gathered from the game’s files after the release of the latest update showed not just Duos and “Quads” but several other game modes coming to the game. Some of these look like they could be limited-time modes that’ll only stick around for a while where others look like they could end up being permanent. There’s also apparently a “Realism” and “Hardcore” option coming to the game to satisfy the requests of players who prefer those types of modes.

The predictions about what’s coming to Warzone in the future come from a datamine by a Redditor who goes by Senescallo. A comprehensive breakdown of everything that’s coming to Modern Warfare included details on upcoming Warzone game modes and features seeing how the battle royale game is still a part of the Modern Warfare package.

Warzone’s rumored game modes can be found below courtesy of the datamine along with descriptions attached to the game modes where possible. The first two modes look like they’ll be permanent options while the rest of them sound like modes that’ll be available for a limited time only, though Realism and Hardcore may end up sticking around as well.

Datamined Warzone Playlists

Battle Royale Duos Teams of Two. Loot and Kill. Last team standing wins.

Battle Royale Quads Teams of Four. Loot and Kill. Last team standing wins.

Battle Royale High Action Loot and Kill. The Gas closes in faster, so get moving.

Battle Royale Shotty Snipers Shotguns and Snipers only. Near? Far? Wherever...BR. There are no Loadout drops.

Battle Royale One Shot Battle Royale with 1-shot Headshots and no loadout drops.

Realism Battle Royale

Hardcore Battle Royale

Finding things in the game’s files is a good way of predicting what’s to come, but it doesn’t necessarily help determine when the content will be released. Considering how many different game modes are listed here, we’ll probably see rotations of the more unique game modes to give players time to test them instead of everything being released at once. Duos and Quads will probably be released sooner rather than later seeing how players have been asking for them and are pretty much convinced that they’re releasing anyway, so it’ll be interesting to see how player’s tactics change once different group sizes are added.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.