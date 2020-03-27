Call of Duty: Warzone Patch Nerfs the Most Popular Item

Call of Duty: Warzone players almost always end up buying a Loadout Drop throughout a match assuming they live long enough and earn enough money to do so, but those Loadout Drops just became a bit harder to get now that the latest Warzone patch increased the cost of the valuable item. Infinity Ward’s Warzone patch raised the price of the Loadout Drops by $2,500 to make them now cost $8,500 instead. They’re still quite obtainable for teams who are doing well and finish a few missions or eliminate some other groups, but players will have to save up or pool together a bit more for them.

The patch that nerfed the Loadout Drops by raising their prices was released this week after it was initially delayed. Loadout Drops were the final item on the patch notes with the list of changes showing the nerf that raised the price from $6,000 to $8,500. Other Killstreaks and items available to purchase like the Gas Masks remained unchanged.

Warzone’s relevant patch notes for the game’s Battle Royale mode can be found below.

Our next scheduled title update will release tonight, March 26th at 11PM PST across all platforms. Click the link to see a full list of patch notes and see what's coming to #ModernWarfare Multiplayer and #Warzone! https://t.co/qUi9Bkcybm pic.twitter.com/l1uUpPx0RK — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) March 27, 2020

Battle Royale

Fix for a rare bug that allowed players to equip two riot shields if they had two different camos, but only one would appear on the player

Made it easier to see which item is selected while using a Buy Station

Updated button layout for equipment while using gamepad

Fixed a bug for players are not receiving a banner on the top right of the screen for allies or enemies initiating kill streaks

Prevent bullets that hit the riot-shield from depleting player armor

If a player flies the Recon Drone out of bounds, the player will hear the out of bounds countdown timer but will not see the countdown splash on their screen. This has been fixed

Fix for various and potential exploits

Field Upgrades: Fixed a bug where some Field Upgrades were not ending at the end of the pre-match

Players will now get a kill when someone that you’ve downed, disconnects from the game

Reduced the amount of cash given for averting a bounty

Increased price of Loadout Drop within the Buy Station to $8,500

This update should now be live across all platforms after it was supposed to be released earlier in the week. Other Warzone changes include several new weapons which can now be found around the map.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.