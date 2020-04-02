The Last of Us Part 2's Delay Is Hitting Fans Hard

Sony announced on Thursday that The Last of Us Part II has been delayed once again with the release date now unknown, and The Last of Us fans are taking the news pretty hard even if they understand why it’s necessary. Naughty Dog and Sony shared news of the delay this week by saying they recognized that the news is just as disappointing for the fans as it is to those creating the game while adding that “logistics issues” were preventing the release of the game that’s pretty much finished. Reactions to the delay were swift with people lamenting the fact that they’ll have to wait longer to play the game while others understood the reasoning and said it’s probably for the best.

Those waiting on The Last of Us Part II already made it through one delay, though the first one at least gave a new release date for the game. This one’s an indefinite delay, however, which was brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The uncertainty surrounding releases of games and other entertainment products where some people are getting games earlier than others because of distribution issues prevented Sony and Naughty Dog from providing an intended launch experience, according to the game’s creators.

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

Reactions to the delay echoed some of the common sentiments surrounding delays of anticipated games as well as the delays of different products in the current global climate. Fans typically say for developers to take as long as they need to make the game the way it’s intended to be before releasing, but the fact that the game is pretty much finished and there are outside forces at work causing the delay has frustrated some since there’s nothing that can really be done about the situation.

Some of those reactions to The Last of Us Part II’s delay can be found below as people respond to the news of the delay. Marvel’s Iron Man VR was also delayed, and neither game has a release date now.