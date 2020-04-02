The Last of Us Part 2's Delay Is Hitting Fans Hard
Sony announced on Thursday that The Last of Us Part II has been delayed once again with the release date now unknown, and The Last of Us fans are taking the news pretty hard even if they understand why it’s necessary. Naughty Dog and Sony shared news of the delay this week by saying they recognized that the news is just as disappointing for the fans as it is to those creating the game while adding that “logistics issues” were preventing the release of the game that’s pretty much finished. Reactions to the delay were swift with people lamenting the fact that they’ll have to wait longer to play the game while others understood the reasoning and said it’s probably for the best.
Those waiting on The Last of Us Part II already made it through one delay, though the first one at least gave a new release date for the game. This one’s an indefinite delay, however, which was brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The uncertainty surrounding releases of games and other entertainment products where some people are getting games earlier than others because of distribution issues prevented Sony and Naughty Dog from providing an intended launch experience, according to the game’s creators.
Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.— PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020
Reactions to the delay echoed some of the common sentiments surrounding delays of anticipated games as well as the delays of different products in the current global climate. Fans typically say for developers to take as long as they need to make the game the way it’s intended to be before releasing, but the fact that the game is pretty much finished and there are outside forces at work causing the delay has frustrated some since there’s nothing that can really be done about the situation.
Some of those reactions to The Last of Us Part II’s delay can be found below as people respond to the news of the delay. Marvel’s Iron Man VR was also delayed, and neither game has a release date now.
Positive Thinking
April 2, 2020
When the Delay Hits
The Last of Us got delayed again. pic.twitter.com/CTVuWT9GFt— Mikeee (@Mikeee02_) April 2, 2020
Maybe for the Best
NGL when I saw Last of Us 2 get delayed again I was sad, but I don't think a game about a spreadable virus is the best in these times.— 🅲🆄🅹 (@CuJ) April 2, 2020
This Tweet Aged Poorly
The Last of Us Part II is on front page of PSN Store. Not a delay in sight :) pic.twitter.com/04ykVfK670— Lil Taj #TajSquad | DEVOL (@TajaeMoment) March 31, 2020
Time to Cry
The Last of Us II being delayed again?!!! pic.twitter.com/0hYXK9Pj3c— Robert 🗿 (@Robert237o) April 2, 2020
Probably Would've Been a Difficult Launch
Disappointing to hear that The Last of Us Part II is getting delayed again but it's really for the best. The launch would prove difficult with everything going on and think of how many spoilers would be flying about! 😬 I'm happy to wait. 😊— Jamie Sparks (@itsjamiesparks) April 2, 2020
One Thing People Looked Forward to
Right I was disappointed before, but now I'm pissed. Last of us 2 on hold until the pandemic is over 😭😭 the one thing I was looking forward to doing during this and it's been taken away— oisín //STAY AT HOME (@lough_oisin) April 2, 2020
Makes Sense
The Last of Us 2 delayed because of COVID-19 which makes sense because Amazon hasnt even told me when i can expect my Final Fantasy 7 Deluxe Edition which releases next week.— supraking898 (@supraking898) April 2, 2020
Then vs. Now
2020 is hell on earth but at least we're getting the last of us part 2 soon / the last of us part 2 is delayed @Neil_Druckmann @Naughty_Dog pic.twitter.com/DnO0GKG2jO— 𝐥𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐚 (@ferdinvnda) April 2, 2020
Backup Plans
Oh nooooo, The Last of Us Part 2 has been delayed indefinitely. Whatever shall we doooooooo??
If only there was a magnificent game with an astounding story, gorgeous visuals, thrilling combat, and mesmerizing soundtrack to fill the void in our hearts on May 29th-- Oh wait pic.twitter.com/mbm9sO7GRa— Merlow ft. XENOBLADE CHRONICLES DEFINITIVE EDITION (@MonadoHawk) April 2, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.