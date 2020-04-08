Pokemon Center Currently Offering Free Shipping on All Orders

✖

The Pokemon Center website is an amazing place to shop for fans of the franchise. The website offers a plethora of options for fans old and new, featuring some of the most popular Pokemon, and many creatures that haven't been as widely embraced. Given the franchise's long-time popularity, discounts on the site tend to be few and far between. However, starting today, the website will offer free shipping on all orders for a limited time! For Pokemon fans that have had their eye on some of the site's cheaper items, there's no better time to bite the bullet and put in that order!

For those that have never used the Pokemon Center website, it should come as little surprise that the store offers fans a way to purchase video games like Pokemon Sword and Shield, as well as Pokemon TCG sets; however, the original merchandise is the real highlight. Sure, fans can find merchandise featuring Pikachu and the Kanto starters just about anywhere, but how about a Shuckle plush, or a necktie featuring Gyarados, or a Ryme City Police Department Coffee Mug? Stuff like that is far more difficult to come by, and fans can find it at the Pokemon Center!

Of course, this might also be the perfect opportunity for fans to grab the latest piece in Funko's "An Afternoon with Eevee & Friends" set. While the "A Day With Pikachu" vinyl toys were fairly difficult to come by, it seems that Funko and Pokemon Center have made a conscious effort to make it easier for fans to acquire the latest set. The first entry features two Eevees playing together, while the latest features a dynamic take on Vaporeon. Both are currently available for purchase, and the free shipping will make them a bit cheaper for fans to snag.

At this time, The Pokemon Company has not said how long free shipping will last, so Pokemon fans will want to place those orders sooner, rather than later if they want to take advantage of the deal!

