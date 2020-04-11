Microsoft Executive on the PS5: “I Think We Have the Better Console”

The PlayStation vs. Xbox console wars are back via the PS5 and Xbox Series X. That's right, you thought they were dead, but no, the console wars were simply hibernating. Are they intense as the used to be? No, but they are starting to heat back up as Sony and Microsoft reveal more and more about the PS5 and Xbox Series X, respectively. That said, according to Microsoft's Bill Stillwell, Xbox is winning so far. Of course, Stillwell is biased, but it's not common for anyone from Microsoft or Sony to compare the two consoles. That said, Stillwell did, and noted that he personally thinks the Xbox is the superior of the two consoles.

In addition to this, Stillwell also noted that while the narrative is that Xbox is obsessed with power and nothing else, Stillwell claims nobody at Microsoft is giving this narrative much attention. Meanwhile, the Xbox executive also touches on the PS5 specs reveal, which he dubbed as "unfortunate."

“I think what you saw [with the PS5 reveal] was the unfortunate by-product of a GDC talk being turned into a marketing event,” said Stillwell while speaking to Dealer Gaming. “I loved Sony’s talk, I think they’ve got some cool tech. I personally think we have a better console, we’re not worried about the power narrative.”

If any of this sounds familiar, it's because it echoes what Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, said after the PS5 specs reveal.

"I felt really good about how [Xbox] Series X lines up... When I saw the public disclosure (of the specs on PS5), I felt even better on the choices we made on our platform," said Spencer, via IGN." I had a lot of confidence in our hardware team. The work that Jason Ronald and the team has done is just fantastic."

Of course, only time will tell what the superior console is. Tech wise, it appears Xbox has PlayStation beat, but there's more to a console than tech.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What console do you think is better: PS5 or Xbox Series X?

