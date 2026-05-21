Hogwarts Legacy 2 Leak Reveals 2027 Release Date

Hogwarts Legacy 2 has yet to be formally announced, yet it looks like its release is not far away. Recently, we relayed word that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is reportedly going to be revealed at the next PlayStation State of Play, which makes sense because there is mounting evidence that a reveal of the Harry Potter game is imminent, and because the first game was revealed at a PlayStation State of Play as part of a larger marketing deal between WB Games and PlayStation. A few days after this report, PlayStation announced a State of Play for June 2. Are the stars aligning? Seems like it. In the process, we have a very good idea when Hogwarts Legacy 2 may release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who do not know, Hogwarts Legacy was revealed on September 16, 2020. Ultimately, the open-world RPG did not come out until 2023, but it was originally scheduled to release in 2021. To this end, if Hogwarts Legacy 2 is revealed in 2026, the reasonable conclusion is that it will release in 2027. Now, could it end up being delayed or delayed twice like its predecessor? Sure, but you would assume Avalanche Software and WB Games learned their lesson last time and won’t reveal the game until it is ready for release. Further, a sequel needs substantially less marketing time than a new series, for obvious reasons.

Of course, this is all predicated on the aforementioned report being accurate. But the timing all makes sense regardless of the report. WB Games will want this game to release somewhere in the proximity of the new show premiering on December 25, 2026. Executives love this type of synergy, and for good reason; it works, assuming the show isn’t hot garbage. To this end, a release in the first quarter of 2027 or spring 2027 looks very likely at this point.

For now, though, take everything here — the reports, the speculation — with a grain of salt. The aforementioned PlayStation State of Play is an hour long, though, which indicates some big announcements are in the pipeline.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening right now on the ComicBook Forum.