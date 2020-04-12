Fans Are Thanking Epic Games For Its Work on Fortnite
Thanksgiving might be the time for people to give thanks, but this year, Fortnite fans are using Easter as a time to show their appreciation for the efforts of Epic Games. Across social media, the hashtag #ThankYouEpicGames is trending, as players discuss the ways that Fortnite and other games have changed their lives. It's certainly a nice way to honor the team at Epic, particularly given the fact that developers and publishers often end up seeing more negativity, than anything else! At a time when most people around the world are forced to social distance, it's a wonderful reminder of just how much video games connect the people that play them.
It's nice to see people showing their appreciation!
How about we get #ThankYouEpicGames trending ?
Thank you @FortniteGame for this amazing game , the game that changed my and other people’s lives , the game that gave so many people a career and so many other good things
We appreciate your hard work ♥️— MrAppieGaming (@MrAppieGamingFN) April 12, 2020
The game has had a major impact on a lot of people.
#ThankYouEpicGames for giving me a career. Thank you for allowing me to do what I love most as a job. Thank you for giving so many others the same. Thank you for everything.— I Talk Fortnite (@ITalkFortnite) April 12, 2020
Players have clearly grown attached to the title over the years.
#ThankYouEpicGames for everything you’ve done. I don’t know what I’d be doing if you didn’t make Fortnite. Sorry that everyone complains and can’t be happy. pic.twitter.com/u9hgIhkCC5— Defaulting 🐡 (@Defaulting12) April 12, 2020
A lot of people could use the hug right about now!
Me seeing #ThankYouEpicGames trending pic.twitter.com/29SHbTN1rn— Oh ⁿᵒ no (@Ytriyumm) April 12, 2020
People have bonded over this game.
#ThankYouEpicGames for creating such an ICONIC game that I truly love so much and have enjoyed immensely for over 2 years. So many great memories, laughs, friendships, and job opportunities have come from Fortnite and I am eternally grateful! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qQbZxv906R— D3NNI ✨ (@D3NNI_yt) April 12, 2020
Many used the opportunity to counter some of the negativity on social media.
#ThankYouEpicGames for creating easily the most memorable moments in gaming, I absolutely loved all these moments in Fortnite history, I'm sorry for all the hate that you receive about the game but believe me, a lot of people love this game and I do to pic.twitter.com/Gy5M8WIU27— Claygamer2003 (@claygamer2003) April 12, 2020
Games truly can make the world a brighter place.
Fortnite has changed my life. It is by far my favorite game of all time. I adore creativity. I love everything about Fortnite, the cosmetics, the gameplay, the story, and a bit of the community. It has brightened my world. #ThankYouEpicGames pic.twitter.com/y4cN9Dycvn— 🌩Nimbus🌩 (@_N1mbus_) April 12, 2020
It's a good message.
#ThankYouEpicGames for making a game with a respectful community full of positivity.
I know some are negative, but it's always best to stick to the positive!— Ninety9 (@Ninety9us) April 12, 2020
The game has even inspired others to become developers!
#thankyouepicgames for giving me the inspiration to start developing pic.twitter.com/g7wuIFGiq8— slush (@Slushia) April 12, 2020
