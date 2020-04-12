Fans Are Thanking Epic Games For Its Work on Fortnite

Thanksgiving might be the time for people to give thanks, but this year, Fortnite fans are using Easter as a time to show their appreciation for the efforts of Epic Games. Across social media, the hashtag #ThankYouEpicGames is trending, as players discuss the ways that Fortnite and other games have changed their lives. It's certainly a nice way to honor the team at Epic, particularly given the fact that developers and publishers often end up seeing more negativity, than anything else! At a time when most people around the world are forced to social distance, it's a wonderful reminder of just how much video games connect the people that play them.

Are you a Fortnite fan? Has the game had a major impact on your life? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what players are saying about Epic Games!