Hideo Kojima Reportedly Not That Interested in Silent Hills Return

There's currently multiple rumors -- all from credible sources -- claiming Konami, PlayStation, and Hideo Kojima are in talks of resurrecting the latter's cancelled Silent Hills game, which went viral when a playable teaser (P.T.) was released and took over the Internet. To date, it's one of the best horror game experiences in video game history. Unfortunately, it's no longer available and the game has been cancelled. That said, there are apparently talks to bring it back, but there's a problem: Hideo Kojima ain't that interested.

According to Dusk Golem -- considered a reliable industry insider by many -- Hideo Kojima has more than one offer for funding his next project, and one of these deals has apparently caught the eye of the visionary. In other words, it sounds like Kojima is going to pass up returning to Silent Hills, though it's unclear what he will be passing it up for.

Unfortunately, the industry insider doesn't divulge any further details beyond what's mentioned above. That said, Kojima has expressed on multiple occasions that he would like to return to the horror genre. So it's possible this other offer includes making a horror game. Or maybe it's a movie deal. Or maybe it's big money from Tencent or Epic Games that will allow the creative to retain the rights of the IP he creates. The reality is, there's probably many who would like to work with Kojima.

Of course, all of this -- the rumor itself, and the speculation on top of it -- should be taken with a grain of salt. While Dusk Golem has proven reliable in the past, being in the business of leaks means getting things wrong occasionally. Further, even if this information is correct, it's subject to change. It's also possible it's outdated information. Again, there's nothing here that's worth taking to the bookies.

Whatever Kojima does next, it's surely going to create hype like every game he makes. That said, while the world waits to see what the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator does next, feel free to drop a comment letting us know what you want to see from the director next or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

