Mortal Kombat Asks NSFW Question About Goro’s Genitals and Fans Are Losing It

Mortal Kombat’s Twitter account asked a very NSFW question about Goro’s genitals and fans promptly lost their minds. The movie crew had announced a re-watch of the movie this weekend, so the 1995 classic was fresh in everyone’s minds. Asking a question about balls was probably not what anyone thought they were going to see on Easter Sunday though. With everyone inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was only a matter of time before fans got a hold of the tweet and it was absolutely on from there. Goro is the popular four-armed fighter on the game’s roster of characters. So, the question of matching parts makes sense in some kind of way, but it was still bizarre to see someone ask that kind of question from the official account.

Yesterday’s watch party focused on the 1995 original and Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Both of those original films are still widely loved by fans of the franchise. They will be joined by a brand new entrant new year when the series jumps to the silver screen again. Mortal Kombat is scheduled for release on January 15th 2021. The current status of the film is looking pretty good upon the last reporting. Despite most of the entertainment landscape being turned upside down by the coronavirus, everything is still full-steam ahead for the picture.

Being a writer on these films means that you have to entertain some strange questions, and that includes anatomy questions. Greg Russo is tasked with bringing these characters to life in next year’s movie and he told Comicbook.com how he went about preparing to adapt the series.

Do you think Goro has four balls? #MortalKombatWatchParty pic.twitter.com/A5sQjjm5Qb — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) April 12, 2020

"The preparation was being a lifelong fan and being a huge gamer myself," Russo said. "So thankfully I had quite a number of years under my belt, just playing the games and getting to love the characters, getting to love the world. So you know it was easy for me to draw from a lot of the things that I really enjoyed about the games. And the mission statement for the new film has always been, we don't want to repeat what you've already seen. That doesn't really appeal to anybody, I don't think. And they already have those films. So at the same time we wanted to tell a new story that's going to be exciting, but that's gonna be faithful to the lore and the games that everybody knows and loves."

"So the mission statement was really just bring your passion to the project," he continued, "and let's figure out what the best story is for a new film adaptation that feels fresh and at the same time pays respect to the game."

