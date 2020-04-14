Fallout 76's Wastelanders Update Is Finally Out

The day that Fallout 76 players have been waiting on for a while now is finally here with the game’s huge Wastelanders update now available at last. This update means the return of NPCs to the game – a part of the Fallout franchise that’s absence was felt by many who tried out Bethesda’s multiplayer game – along with new quests, improvements, and more. It’s an update that’s been pushed back more than once and previewed many times over to give players a taste of what was in store, but it’s finally here for all players who own Fallout 76 to enjoy.

At its core, Wastelanders adds NPCs to the game, a feature which unlocks tons of options and gameplay avenues for players to go down. There are factions, more quests, rivalries between groups, and other things made possible by the introduction of NPCs. Players will see the effects of those changes pretty quickly as they emerge from their vaults and head out into the wasteland to see Settlers and Raiders, two Wastelanders factions players will be able to align themselves with now that the update has dropped.

Dialogue options are another big feature that’s returned to the game now that Wastelanders is out. These branching dialogue paths feel just as integral to the Fallout experience as the NPCs themselves, and players will once again be able to smooth-talk or muscle their way through conversations by relying on their characters’ traits during talks with NPCs.

Of course, you can also still drop nukes in Fallout 76 post-Wastelanders just as players could do in the past. The NPCs are somewhat prepared for players to do so as well and will respond accordingly.

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself needing to relocate you home once you get on Fallout 76 for the first time after the Wastelanders update released, however. Bethesda said previously that some players would likely have to move their C.A.M.P.S if they were placed in a no-build zone, though the move will be free.

Players have responded to the update’s release exactly as you’d expect them to after waiting so long for it to be out. The update is a big one, so you can check out some of the best first reactions to Wastelanders below while you wait on the NPCs and other features to arrive in your game.