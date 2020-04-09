Fallout 76's Wastelanders Update Gets a Launch Trailer

Fallout 76’s big, long-awaited Wastelanders update is just a few days away now with a new launch trailer from Bethesda released this week to celebrate the expansion’s arrival. The launch trailer welcomes NPC to the game with those characters being the primary feature of Wastelanders that Fallout 76 players are looking forward to as they breathe new life into the game by making the West Virginia setting feel more alive. We see some of these NPCs in the trailer, some of which were already previewed by Bethesda in the past, as well as hints of missions and other situations players will find themselves in when they’re surrounded by all the new characters.

Two Wastelanders factions – the Settlers and the ever-present Raiders – were featured in the big update’s launch trailer. Both groups have moved back into the area now and aren’t strangers to strife, and players will be able to interact with them in different ways to either help or hinder them as they choose. This is where the typical Fallout experience will return to the game through Wastelanders as players align themselves with factions, manage a reputation system, and pursue quests given to them by the characters within these groups.

“People have returned to West Virginia in Fallout 76: Wastelanders,” Bethesda said about the update to give players an overview if they haven’t been keeping up. “Two opposing factions are fighting for the upper hand as the secrets of West Virginia are revealed, and you will be the one to tip the scales. The Settlers have come to find a new home, and the Raiders have come to exploit them. Your choices will have lasting effects on the world and the lives of these newcomers. Embark on a new questline, forge alliances with the competing factions, and uncover the truth of what's hidden in the mountains.”

While the NPCs are the main attraction, there are other things to look forward to like new creatures and gear to be obtained as well. Bethesda also said game optimization changes will be included in the update, some of which have been previewed before such as the welcome changes to how quests are tracked and managed.

Fallout 76’s Wastelanders update is scheduled to release across all platforms on April 14th following its short delay. The game is coming to Steam on the same day, and you might be able to get it for free on that platform.

