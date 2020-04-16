GTA 6 May Be Further Along in Development Than We Think

Yesterday, a new GTA 6 report surfaced, claiming that the new installment in the Grand Theft Auto series coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X is still "in early development." As you would expect, this report didn't sit well with fans looking forward to the first installment since GTA 5 dropped in 2013. However, it seems like it may not be true, or at least not wholly accurate. Today, prominent Rockstar Games insider Tez2 took to Twitter to reveal this information is at odds with what they've been hearing about the title, presumably from inside sources or external sources in the know.

According to Tez2, it's hard to believe that the game is in the "early stages of development" given that they are hearing it's at least "halfway done," if not more.

"Take note that Red Dead Redemption 2 took approximately 8 or 7 years worth of development, main production started right after Red Dead Redemption release, and recording sessions began in 2013," said the insider. "Expect the same with the next title, unless it's 'early' as in we are nowhere near release which is more believable."

Take note that RDR2 took approximately 8 or 7 years worth of development, main production started right after RDR1 release & recording sessions began in 2013

Expect the same with the next title, unless it's "early" as in we are nowhere near release which is more believable. — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) April 16, 2020

It's safe to assume GTA 6 will take as long to develop as Red Dead Redemption 2, unless Rockstar Games plans to scale back the size of the game. And so this begs the question: when did development began? Did it begin after GTA 5 in 2013 or after Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2018? If it's the former, the game should arrive in the next year or two. If it's the latter, then, well, we may not see the game until closer to 2025.

Unfortunately, for now, all we have is conflicting reports. And at the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't commented on either, leaving fans with nothing but speculation.

