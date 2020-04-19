This Seinfeld Adventure Game Pitch Is Seeking Approval From Sony Pictures Television

When it comes to popular sitcoms, there are few as famous as Seinfeld. Throughout its nine seasons on the air, the "show about nothing" changed the landscape of television and popular culture. Despite the fact that the show gained prominence during the peak of bizarre licensed games, Seinfeld has never had an officially-licensed video game, though some unofficial projects have been created. However, Jacob Janerka and Ivan Dixon are hoping to change that. Janerka is a developer, while Dixon is an animator, and the pair are hoping to petition Sony Pictures Television to allow them to create a point-and-click adventure game based on the series!

Seinfeld Adventure: The Game About Nothing would allow players to take on the roles of Jerry Seinfeld, George Costanza, and Elaine Benes, as they navigate life through '90s era New York City. As for the show's most popular character, Kramer would still be there, but not as a playable character, as "no one can control Kramer." Naturally, Cosmo's partner-in-crime Newman would also be involved as an NPC, as well. The game would feature 30 minute "episodes" that would capture the heart and essence of the show, without being a retread. On their website, Janerka and Dixon have a concept for the game's first episode, which would be entitled "The E-Mail." The idea is that multiple episodes would follow, if people found it enjoyable enough.

Janerka has previously worked on the game Paradigm, while Dixon has created pixel-sections for cartoons such as The Simpsons, Rick and Morty, and Adventure Time. More importantly, the two are avid fans of Seinfeld. While they have made a trailer to showcase how the game would look and play, development has not started, as they want to release the project in an official capacity.

Can you imagine a game about nothing? @IvanRDixon and I have created a - 📣SEINFELD GAME PITCH 📣 To show our vision of what it could be. ✨Please share and retweet to show your support for making this a real game! ✨ See more at https://t.co/JwK3TyrurA#seinfeldgame pic.twitter.com/EpO9vyQGLe — Jacob Janerka (@JacobJanerka) April 17, 2020

It will be interesting to see whether or not Janerka and Dixon can get the project off the ground. The final episode of Seinfeld aired more than two decades ago, but the series remains incredibly popular in syndication and on streaming services. Despite this, the show has never received the amount of merchandising that other sitcoms of the era have. It's entirely possible that Sony Pictures Television (as well as Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David) are protective of the series, which might make things difficult. That said, fans on social media seem incredibly receptive to the idea. Perhaps Seinfeld Adventure: The Game About Nothing will come to fruition, as a result.

Are you a fan of Seinfeld? Would you be interested in a game based on the show? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.