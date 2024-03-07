Best Buy's SpongeBob Xbox Release Was a Disaster and Fans are Crushed

This morning, Best Buy and Xbox teamed up to release a special edition Xbox console with images based on SpongeBob SquarePants. The console has a really fun design and comes bundled with a digital copy of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. Unfortunately, the system was released through Best Buy Drops on the mobile app, which had already proven disastrous in the past when gamers were trying to get items related to Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Unfortunately, the SpongeBob Xbox release was every bit as problematic, as users on Twitter are sharing their frustration after the item quickly sold out.

Apparently, many people had the item in their carts and were forced to wait in long queues, with the console selling out before checkout. There also seem to be technical issues at play, as some users found that the item wouldn't ship to their location. Last but not least, there was simply a lot more demand than there was supply; Microsoft had previously noted that the system would be available in limited quantities and that clearly proved to be accurate. Fans are disappointed, and they can hardly be blamed. This marks the first time that Xbox has actually sold one of these cool custom consoles, but it's only slightly easier to come by than the ones that are given away through sweepstakes. This event was supposed to be "one and done," but if there's enough demand, maybe Microsoft will offer more units in the future!

Keep reading to see what Xbox fans are saying about the SpongeBob system!