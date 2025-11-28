$60 Game Hailed As Left 4 Dead’s Replacement On Sale For $6

Zombie apocalypse shooter Left 4 Dead and its sequel, Left 4 Dead 2, are some of the best co-op horror games around. But with the first game released back in 2008, the duology is getting on in years. That has many fans seeking a modern alternative, and there are a few solid contendors. But newer games are also pricier, which is where game deals can come in handy. And right now, zombie co-op shooter Back 4 Blood is currently deeply discounted on multiple platforms.

Back 4 Blood was released in 2021 and comes from the original creators behind Left 4 Dead. That means that much of what gamers love about the first horror shooter returns in a modern package in this co-op horror game. Normally $60, Back 4 Blood is currently 90% off for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC via Steam.

Is Back 4 Blood Worth Getting for $6?

Image courtesy of Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. Games

Currently, Back 4 Blood is discounted across multiple platforms. However, the sales have different end dates. For PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S gamers, Back 4 Blood will only be discounted to $6 until December 2nd. Those hoping to play on PC via Steam have a bit longer to cash in on the 90% off discount, as that deal runs through December 8th. The good news is, there’s crossplay available, so you can play with your friends no matter which platform you prefer to use for Back 4 Blood. But is the game really worth it?

Back 4 Blood is a gore-soaked zombie FPS that many consider a worthy successor to Left 4 Dead. That said, it sits at Mostly Positive on Steam compared to the Overwhelmingly Positive rating the Left 4 Dead games achieved. But for just $6, it’s hard to pass up the option to play something new that brings similar vibes to the beloved co-op horror games. If you enjoy horror co-op and/or shooter games, Back 4 Blood is definitely worth grabbing while it’s on sale.

