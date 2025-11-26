10 Best PS5 Game Deals for Black Friday 2025

PlayStation still holds regular sales every week or two (and is even holding a huge one now), but that doesn’t mean Black Friday is something worth ignoring. This is when cost-savvy players can go outside of the typical digital sales or make good on the wishlist notification from the PlayStation Store when a long-anticipated game has finally hit a more acceptable price point.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the 10 best PS5 game sales for Black Friday 2025. (All deals that don’t have links next to the prices can be found on the PlayStation Store.)

10) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Price: $10.49 / $69.99

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has gone through more than its share of technical troubles, but those become slightly easier to swallow at a lower price. Survivor follows up on the first game’s successes by giving players more playstyles — including a fancy one with a blaster — and a larger world to explore. These bigger environments are at the crux of many of its performance problems, but mingling with the hostile and friendly alien faces on a Star Wars planet is still one of the game’s highlights. Combat should be played on easier settings to overwrite some of its less responsive controls, as it is more thrilling when the stakes aren’t as high and the weak points aren’t as consistently highlighted.

9) Venba

Image Courtesy of Visai Games

Price: $4.94 / $14.99

Venba isn’t about saving the world or leveling up. It’s a touching game about an immigrant family in Canada who is trying to adjust to the country, which the game tells through its main mechanic of cooking. Players not only get to see stylized takes on Indian dishes, but they have to prepare them, as well. It’s a bit of a puzzle to figure out what to do, albeit not a challenging one. However, it’s how the game uses these recipes to tell its story that makes Venba so memorable and shows how the medium can benefit when it looks outside of typical viewpoints and doesn’t focus so heavily on violence.

8) Astro Bot

Image Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Price: $39.59 / $59.99

Astro Bot is beautiful platformer in many sense of the term. Not only is it visually striking, it’s also lovely for what it represents. This platformer represents a simpler time in gaming where gameplay is put first ahead of technical wizardry, something that was demonstrated clearly in many of the older PlayStation games featured inside Astro Bot. These cameos give the game constant dose of nostalgia, but it’s much more than that since its whimsical platforming is intuitive without ever being too easy. PlayStation will hopefully learn to put out more titles like this at this scale instead of having its developers spend almost a decade developing one hyperreal game.

7) Sifu

Image COurtesy of Kepler Interactive

Price: $9.99 / $39.99

Sifu is one of the best action games of the last decade or so. This high-intensity brawler reinforces the tenets of martial arts by focusing on practice. Death comes swift and often in the beginning, but this digital meat grinder of a game forces players to get better and actually learn the mechanics, which is an immensely satisfying process that shows the best parts of the experience. Being able to defeat a boss without getting hit or clear a room of goons in one fell swoop doesn’t get old, especially it its challenge mode that requires true mastery.

6) Hogwarts Legacy

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Games

Price: $10.49 / $69.99

If there was ever an extremely popular fiction series that begged for a full RPG, it’s the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Hogwarts Legacy finally made good (for the most part) on this by letting players roam free in the wizarding school and the grounds around it. It’s not the deepest RPG and its story has a rather rotten premise, but Hogwarts Legacy still does more than enough justice to the fantasy of living in that fictional world.

5) Baby Steps

Image COurtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $14.99 or $13.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

Baby Steps is made to be frustrating, but that’s most of its appeal. Clumsily falling around the environment is part of the experience, which is to be expected from Bennett Foddy, creator of memetic games like Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy and QWOP. Baby Steps is a much bigger game than those two titles, though, and takes place a larger open world where there’s more places to climb and fall. Learning the ropes of its unique leg-specific movement mechanics is annoying in the right ways (most of the time) and helps reinforce the themes found in its surprisingly nuanced story. It could have just been seven hours of falling over, but it isn’t just that.

4) Elden Ring Nightreign

Image Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Price: $24.99 (Amazon) / $39.99

Elden Ring was already a replayable game, so it was only natural for FromSoftware to take that series to the next level by morphing it into a roguelike with Elden Ring Nightreign. This multiplayer-focused spin-off is much faster than that original game in almost all senses of the term. The typical flow and movement speed are speedier and runs are less than an hour. This means players go through almost the full power arc in record time, which gives Nightreign its own feel when compared to its predecessor. Adding a roguelike mode to Elden Ring was a smart choice and demonstrates how seamlessly these mechanics and bosses can fit inside of another subgenre.

3) Silent Hill 2

Image Courtesy of Konami

Price: $29.99 (Walmart) / $69.99

Silent Hill 2 is one of the best horror games of all time, so it wasn’t a given that a spotty developer (to put it kindly) like Bloober Team would be able to faithfully translate this classic. But against all odds, the studio pulled it off with the Silent Hill 2 remake. This remade title is incredibly spooky with its haunting environments and chilling, layered narrative. Those elements are present in the 2001 original, but Bloober builds upon that foundation through clever remixed enemy types that hide in plain sight and a whole host of small story additions that only augment what was already there. It does a fine job of respecting what came before while being brave enough to put its own stamp on the series. It’s a remarkable achievement, even if the game is too long.

2) Mafia: The Old Country

Image COurtesy of 2k Games

Price: $30 (Walmart) / $49.99

Mafia: The Old Country is refreshing in this day and age. Instead of being a 50-hour campaign stuffed with a hundred icons and a suite of superfluous multiplayer modes, The Old Country benefits by being a focused single-player game that takes players on a journey of a young Enzo Favara as he rolls with the mafia in Italy. Its fairly standard cover-based gunplay and knife fights that repeat at a comical frequency might have damned it a decade ago, but they come across as charmingly quaint and surprisingly novel now. The story also might not veer into unexpected territory like its bold predecessor, but The Old Country remains a solid overall experience that other publishers should take note of.

1) Final Fantasy XVI

Image COurtesy of Square Enix

Price: $15 (Walmart) / $29.99

Final Fantasy XVI is a relatively huge shift for the series. It veers into mature territory (literally with its M rating) with its Game of Thrones-influenced story and plays more like a Devil May Cry game with its juggle-heavy combos. It has come a long way from turn-based tactical battles. However, these shifts give it a personality. Combat doesn’t outmaneuver its storied inspirations and can get a bit repetitive after a couple dozen hours, yet is still smooth to control and a flashy spectacle each time. The multiparty, decade-spanning story is a little hard to keep track of, but it is grounded by its fantastic performances. It’s one of the more divisive entries of the series, but that’s a badge of honor in a long-running series from a massive publisher.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!