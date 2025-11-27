Battlefield 6 Drops to Only $35 (And It’s Already Selling Out)

Battlefield 6 has only just released, but it is already proving itself to be one of the best shooters of this year and generation, as well as a return to form for the series. Battlefield Studios has not only delivered an exciting multiplayer title, but also given fans a single-player story and launched a battle royale, a first for the series. But this isn’t even the best part, because Battlefield 6 is currently on an incredible sale for a limited time this holiday season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Battlefield 6 is currently on sale for $35 at select retailers like Amazon and GameStop. Digital stores also have the game on sale, but it is not nearly as good. Since this is a physical deal, supplies are limited, meaning anyone interested in the sale should move quickly before all stock sells out. At the time of writing, Amazon is currently sold out, but may restock in the future. It is also possible other retailers, like Target or Best Buy, will also match this sale, but this isn’t guaranteed.

PlayStation 5 GameStop ($35.00) Amazon ($35.00) Digital ($59.49)

Xbox GameStop ($35.00) Amazon ($35.00) Digital ($59.49)



Grab One of 2025’s Best Shooters for Cheap

Battlefield 6 is easily one of the best shooters of this generation, and it’s a no-brainer for fans of shooters. While the battle royale, Battlefield Redsec, is free, the campaign and multiplayer game require you to purchase the game. That said, the multiplayer is 100% worth it at this price.

It offers various game modes, the destruction the series is known for, and some of the most intense shooter action. Sales have already shown it to be a great game, possibly surpassing Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and Battlefield Studios is likely going to support it for some time. While some fans are disappointed in the map size and some features being exclusive to Battlefield Redsec, there is hope that these can be resolved and the game will fully realize its potential.

Deals Just as Good as Battlefield 6

Those not interested in Battlefield 6 can take advantage of other shooter sales. Gears of War: Reloaded is marked down 35% on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rainbow Six Siege is down by $25 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S as well. These are the best shooter deals besides Battlefield 6 and can easily satisfy your trigger finger if you miss out on this fantastic Black Friday deal.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!