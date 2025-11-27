Epic Games Store Gives Away Final Free Game of November 2025

The final free game for the month of November 2025 on the Epic Games Store has finally gone live. As a whole, November has been a pretty strong month for EGS freebies. Titles like Five Nights at Freddy’s: Into the Pit, Godzilla Voxel Wars, and Bendy and the Ink Machine have been free throughout November at one point or another alongside a handful of others. Now, to close out November, Epic is handing out one last game for PC, but it’s one that most users might be unfamiliar with.

Starting today, November 27th, and lasting until the morning of December 4th, Universe for Sale is completely free to download on the Epic Games Store. Released in 2023 and published by Akupara Games, Universe for Sale is a point-and-click adventure game that tells a unique story on the planet of Jupiter. Despite being one of the least-known free-games that has hit the Epic Store this month, Universe for Sale has actually been quite well-received by those who have played it and boasts a “Very Positive” rating on Steam.

Perhaps the biggest downside of Universe for Sale being free this week is that the game normally isn’t that expensive to begin with. Typically, Universe for Sale retails for $14.99, which means that those wanting to check it out don’t have to break the bank to do so. Still, it’s hard to complain about any game being free, so be sure to grab it for yourself while you can at some point before this deal expires.

If you’re interested in Universe for Sale and would like to learn more about what the game entails, you can check out its official trailer and description at the bottom of the page.

Universe for Sale

Synopsis: “Universe for Sale is a hand-drawn adventure game set in the dense clouds of Jupiter, where sapient orangutans work as dockhands and mysterious cultists strip the flesh from their bones in order to reach enlightenment.

Explore all the nooks and crannies of a ramshackle colony on Jupiter. Rickety tea houses, strange oddity shops, and overworked mechanics garages abound in the picturesque and infamous shantytown that’s cropped up around the abandoned mine. Every new face, whether human, simian, skeletal or robotic, has a unique story to tell as they do their best to survive the acid rain pouring down.”

