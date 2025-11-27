10 Best PC Game Deals on Steam for Black Friday 2025

The holiday gifting season is officially upon us, and that means a ton of game deals across platforms. Pretty much anywhere you can get video games, you’ll find some Black Friday deals to kick off the shopping season in the lead-up to the winter holidays. If you’re a PC gamer, a Steam Deck owner, or hoping to make those things a reality this year, the Steam Black Friday sale for 2025 cannot be missed. This year’s edition features deep discounts on a ton of great games, including some of my favorite new releases of 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The 2025 Black Friday Steam Sale runs from November 26th to December 1st. That said, some deals are valid for longer depending on the game publisher. The discount page rounds up a ton of deals across a wide variety of genres, so there’s likely something to suit any PC gamer. Whether you’re shopping for your own Steam library or a loved one’s, here are the best deals in the 2025 Black Friday sale on Steam. My ranking uses a combination of the steepest discounts and highest-rated games, with some attention to variety as well.

10) Stellar Blade

Image courtesy of ShiftUp and PlayStation Publishing

Price: $47.99 / $59.99 (20% off)

Steam Deck:

Stellar Blade was initially released as a PS5 exclusive, making its way to Steam earlier this year. It has since earned an Overwhelmingly Positive rating for its engaging hack-and-slash gameplay and stunning visuals. The action RPG doesn’t have the steepest discount this Black Friday, but it’s a decent sale price for a newer game that’s so highly rated.

Stellar Blade will be 20% off on Steam now through December 2nd. And there’s a free demo to try it out before you buy.

9) Tales of the Shire

Image courtesy of Weta Workshop

Price: $24.49 / $34.99 (30% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Yes, this game was a bit controversial when it released earlier this year. But plenty of people, myself included, have nevertheless been enjoying the Hobbit slice of life game. It’s a slower-paced game with plenty of cooking, foraging, and fishing in the Shire, and it’s definitely scratching an itch for some cozy gamers. In fact, it’s earned a Very Positive rating on Steam despite a mixed critical reception early on.

If you’ve been curious about Tales of the Shire, this Steam Black Friday price makes it the cheapest it’s ever been. The cozy Lord of the Rings game is 30% off on Steam until December 8th.

8)The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered

Screenshot by ComicBook

Price: $33.49 / $49.99 (33% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

The Oblivion remaster kind of got forgotten in the shuffle of a stellar lineup of RPGs that came out this year. But it’s nevertheless been one of the most exciting releases of 2025 for Elder Scrolls fans, letting us return to Cyrodiil with enhanced graphics and updated mechanics.

The remastered Elder Scrolls RPG is currently on sale for its lowest-ever price on Steam at 33% off through December 2nd. So if you’ve been waiting to grab this one, now might be a good time. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t also note that several editions of Skyrim are also on sale at the moment.

7) Blue Prince

Image courtesy of Dogubomb and raw fury

Price: $19.79 / $29.99 (34% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

If you like puzzle games and haven’t played Blue Prince yet, I don’t know what to tell you. This roguelite mystery game has been one of the smash hits of 2025, and for good reason. Its gameplay mixes strategy, mystery, and puzzles for a unique and engaging journey that’s part escape room, part adventure game.

Blue Prince is hitting its lowest-ever price on Steam at 34% off for Black Friday. The discount runs from now until December 8th, so you’ve got time to add this one to your Steam library.

6) Dave the Diver

Image courtesy of MINTROCKET

Price: $10.99 / $19.99 (45% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

I’ll never stop raving about Dave the Diver, which combines restaurant management, light RPG mechanics, and pixel art for a delightful time. And I’m not alone, as the game has achieved an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam. If you like a good management sim or just need something a bit more chill for the holiday season, Dave the Diver should be on your list.

At 45% off for Black Friday, Dave the Diver is hitting its lowest-ever price for PC now through November 30th. And with a new DLC headed our way in 2026, now is a great time to meet Dave and the rest of the Bancho Sushi crew.

5) Sea of Thieves

Image courtesy of Rare Ltd. and Xbox Games

Price: $19.99 / $39.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Rare’s open-world pirate adventure game Sea of Thieves became a smash hit in one of the biggest comebacks in gaming history. After a rocky launch, Rare made some huge changes to release a new and improved version, which is the one you find on Steam today. The live service game gets new free content updates on a regular basis, so you can stick with the crew for the long haul.

Sea of Thieves is 50% off for Black Friday now through December 2nd. While not quite the game’s lowest price ever, it’s still a solid deal pirate fans won’t want to miss.

4) Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Image courtesy of Guerilla Games, Nixxes Software, and PlayStation Publishing

Price: $29.99 / $49.99 (40% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

If you’re looking to dig into the Horizon series, the remastered version of the first game is a great place to start. Originally a PlayStation exclusive, the game is now available on Steam, where it’s earned a Very Positive rating. This open-world action-adventure game has post-apocalyptic vibes, gorgeous graphics, and mech suits galore, while also delivering a great story.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered is 40% off on Steam now through December 2nd. That matches its best-ever price on the platform, making it a great time to add this RPG to your Steam library or gift it to a friend.

3) Dark Souls: Remastered

Image courtesy of QLOC, From Software, and Bandai Namco

Price: $19.99 / $39.99 (50% off)

Steam Deck: Playable

Dark Souls is so iconic, it helped spawn the term “Souls-like” to describe games with challenging, fast-paced combat. The remastered version arrived on Steam in 2018, bringing players a graphical enhancement of the original dark fantasy RPG. This edition also includes the game’s Artorias of the Abyss DLC, making it a great version for new and returning Dark Souls fans alike.

Dark Souls: Remastered is 50% off on Steam now through December 4th. Though not the first time it’s been this deeply discounted, this does match the game’s best-ever price for PC.

2) Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Image courtesy of Insomniac games, nixxes software, and Playstation Publishing

Price: $23.99 / $59.99 (60% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Insomniac is known for its solid superhero games, and Marvel’s Spider-Man is a classic. The remastered edition is optimized for PC to ensure solid performance for those fast-paced combat sequences. It has an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam, making it a must-play for Marvel fans.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is 60% off through December 2nd with the game’s best-ever price on Steam. If you’ve already played this one, it’s worth noting that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are both discounted for Black Friday, as well.

1) Hogwarts Legacy

Price: $8.99 / $59.99 (85% off)

Steam Deck: Verified

Even two years after its release, Hogwarts Legacy remains one of the most popular open-world RPGs around. This fantasy game has both the Harry Potter franchise and pretty fun gameplay to recommend it, and has earned a Very Positive rating on Steam. It seems like we’ll be waiting a while yet for Hogwarts Legacy 2, so now is as good a time as any to finally play the first game if you haven’t yet.

At 85% off on Steam, this Black Friday sale for Hogwarts Legacy matches its best-ever price. That means you can get or gift the beloved fantasy RPG for less than $10 now through December 8th.

Are you snagging any PC gaming deals this Black Friday? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!