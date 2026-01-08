New Epic Games Store Free Game Is One of the Most Addictive Ever

The newest free game on the Epic Games Store is one of the most addictive games ever. To kick off 2026, Epic Games handed out two freebies that included Total War: Three Kingdoms and Wildgate. While these giveaways paled in comparison to some of the excellent titles that were made available throughout December, they still saved users quite a bit of money. Now, Epic is giving away only one game for the coming week, but the game in question that’s being doled out is a pretty fantastic one.

Starting today, January 8th, and lasting until 11am ET on January 15th, Bloons TD 6 is free to download and keep for good on the Epic Games Store. Developed by Ninja Kiwi, Bloons TD 6 is widely considered to be one of the best tower defense games to ever come about. The Bloons TD series first began on mobile devices in 2007 and continued to receive new sequels at a steady cadence in the years to come. Bloonds TD 6 hit the scene in 2018 and has continued to be frequently updated by Ninja Kiwi since.

“The Bloons are back and better than ever!” says the game’s official description. “Craft your perfect defense from a combination of powerful Monkey Towers and awesome Heroes, then pop every last invading Bloon! Get ready for a massive 3D tower defense game designed to give you hours and hours of the best strategy gaming available.”

In case you’re in doubt when it comes to just how good Bloons TD 6 is, user reviews for the title should change your mind. Over on Steam, Bloons TD 6 boasts an “Overwhelmingly Positive” designation from those who have played it, which is the highest such rating that a game can get on the platform. Conversely, on the Epic Store, it has a 4.8/5 rating from users. So while it might be easy to think that Bloons TD 6 is just a standard tower defense game, this is clearly one of the best titles in the genre that you can experience.

Even though Bloons TD 6 typically doesn’t retail for much (the game is only $13.99), it’s hard to be disappointed with this new free offer on the Epic Games Store. As such, make sure that you snag Bloons TD 6 for yourself at some point in the coming week before it’s gone.



