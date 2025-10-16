Epic Games Store New Free Games Include WW1 Horror Game

Epic Games and the Epic Games Store have two new free games this week, including a WWI horror game, which is perfect given that Halloween is right around the corner. As always with Epic Games Store free games, those on PC interested have exactly one week to claim, in this case, the pair of PC games. Once claimed, the PC games are free to keep forever, but come October 23, they will be replaced with a new free offer and revert to their normal prices.

For the week of October 16 to October 23, everyone on PC, via the Epic Games Store, can more specifically claim these two games for free: Amnesia: The Bunker and Samorost 3. As noted above, the former is fitting given the time of the year, while the latter is fitting because its two predecessors have already been given away for free.

Amnesia: The Bunker

Amnesia: The Bunker is a survival-horror game released in 2023 by Swedish developer Frictional Games, the studio best known for the Amnesia series and SOMA. In the first-person horror game, you, a French soldier, find yourself alone in an abandoned WW1 bunker, with only one bullet left to aid in your escape. The problem is you are not alone.

The fourth game in the series, and a prequel to 2020’s Amnesia: Rebirth, Amnesia: The Bunker earned a 77 on Metacritic when it was released. Meanwhile, it has a 94% approval rating over on Steam after 5,398 user reviews. This gives it a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. Normally, it costs PC users $24.99.

Samorost 3

Samorost 3 is an exploration, point-and-click adventure game meets puzzle game from Spanish studio Amanita Design. It is also the third game in the Samorost series, a sequel to Samorost 2 specifically, and the first full-length game in the series, which dates back to 2003.

Upon release, the PC game, which normally costs $19.99, earned an 80 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam, it also has a “Very Positive” rating, thanks to a 94% approval rating after 1,495 user reviews. In other words, both games are great and an upgrade on last week’s offer, though neither is very long. Samorost 3 is about four to five hours long, while Amnesia: The Bunker is about five to seven hours long.

