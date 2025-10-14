Classic Splinter Cell Game Releases on Steam After 21 Years (and Is Dirt Cheap)

It’s been a while since we’ve had a brand-new Splinter Cell game. But once upon a time, these games were one of the most recognizable names on the GameStop shelves, and for good reason. The first game was a triumph in action-adventure gaming, leading many to consider it one of the best games ever made. Though it spawned many sequels, the series based on Tom Clancy’s spy novels eventually faded away. But now, one of the early classics just got easier to revisit as it arrives on Steam for the first time ever.

Following the success of the first Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, the second game in the series arrived just two years later. Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow introduced a new multiplayer mode, while also giving players a brand-new action spy adventure to enjoy. It managed to live up to its predecessor, impressing gamers with a solid stealth experience. And now, Pandora Tomorrow has arrived on Steam as of October 14th, after over 20 years. Best of all, it’s just $5.99 USD now through October 28th, thanks to an introductory offer.

Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Is Worth Revisiting, Especially At This Discount

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow may be 21 years old, but it’s still a pretty solid game to revisit. Yes, the graphics will show their age a bit, but it offers solid spy-game stealth action that’s got an old-school charm. And among the catalog of Splinter Cell games, this one is a bit unique with the threat players tackle. Though most games have a sort of spy vs. spy informational focus, this one deals with the horrors of biological warfare as Sam Fisher works to stop the threat of a deadly new smallpox virus.

This former Xbox exclusive brought back almost everything players loved about the first game, with similar stealth-based features. It adds some new tools to Sam’s arsenal, including the helpful SWAT turn move and a few other trips that help players navigate. The story, though unusual compared to other Splinter Cell games, is nevertheless engaging. In all, the game is well worth revisiting for its $9.99 USD full price for fans of the franchise. At its discounted $5.99, it’s basically a steal.

And for major Splinter Cell fans, there’s a full Legacy Collection Bundle that offers all 6 of the Splinter Cell games available on Steam for just $18.84. Each game normally costs $9.99, so this markdown is a great way to get them all for much less. The bundle includes the newly released Pandora Tomorrow, along with the following entries:

Splinter Cell

Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Splinter Cell: Double Agent

Splinter Cell Conviction

Splinter Cell Blacklist

Image courtesy of Ubisoft

The Steam re-release of Pandora Tomorrow is definitely exciting, and the discounts are hard to beat. But still, there are a few things to keep in mind if you’re looking at grabbing Pandora Tomorrow while it’s on sale. The Steam version of the game does not include the multiplayer mode from the original game. It is also a re-release, not a remaster or remake, meaning all the original graphics and bugs will be intact from the game’s PC release. And as many early reviews have pointed out, the game will require you to log in through Ubisoft Connect to play. But those caveats aside, this release marks the first time Pandora Tomorrow has been digitally available for PC.

