Capcom Insider Has Bad News About Resident Evil 5 Remake

A well-known Capcom insider has shared a new update on a potential remake of Resident Evil 5, and it is bad news for those hoping to revisit the 2009 horror game. Following the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake, some fans of the series have been operating under the assumption that Resident Evil 5 will follow. A new report not only alleges that this is not the case, but that Capcom is simply not interested in remaking this particular installment.

Over on social media platform X, Dusk Golem relayed word that the next Resident Evil remake is going to be Resident Evil Zero. After this, it will be a remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica. And the former is supposedly not releasing until 2027, which means if a remake of Resident Evil 5 does ever happen, it’s not going to be out until the 2030s, most likely. If it ever happens, because the Capcom insider claims the Japanese games maker isn’t too interested in the project currently, however, he also believes its remake is an eventuality.

Expanded Wesker Role

One of the reasons the insider expects this is because both the upcoming Code Veronica remake and the Zero remake will expand the role of Wesker compared to the original timeline, which sets the stage for increased anticipation of a remake of the fifth game. The fifth installment isn’t a fan-favorite, but it isn’t maligned like its successor, Resident Evil 6.

“Right now, to my understanding, Capcom’s not too interested, but I personally believe it’s an eventuality,” said Dusk Golem when speaking about a remake of Resident Evil 5. “In the new future, Code Veronica and Zero Remake will come out, and both of those feature more Wesker with expanded roles to the original, plus we’ll get out first look at ‘Remake Chris’ in Code Veronica, and likely it’ll turn out amazing, and I believe the fan fever for a Resident Evil 5 reimagining is going to just increase in volume from fans, so then Capcom will see if they can get a director/producer duo on board for it, is my guess of what will happen.”

Of course, take this information with a grain of salt, but the source in question has proven reliable when it comes to Resident Evil on countless occasions. And for what it is worth, this lines up with previous reporting about Resident Evil 5, which suggested it was far away.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.