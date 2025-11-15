3 Great Nintendo DS RPGs That Deserve a Switch Revival

The Nintendo DS era was a golden age for handheld RPGs. The Pokemon series saw some of the best games here with Pokemon Heart Gold & Soul Silver, and Square Enix had multiple hits in different series like The World Ends With You. The DS library became a haven for inventive role-playing experiences, creating cult classics that still hold up today. Yet despite the Switch’s runaway success and enthusiasm for remasters, many of these beloved DS RPGs remain stranded on hardware that’s becoming harder to access each year. For longtime players and newcomers alike, that feels like a missed opportunity.

A modern revival wouldn’t just preserve these games; it would enhance them. Quality-of-life features, improved resolution, orchestrated soundtracks, and widescreen formatting could breathe new life into worlds that already shine with personality and imagination. And with the Switch and Switch 2 thriving as an RPG platform, there’s never been a better moment to celebrate the DS’s underrated gems and revive these three games.

3) Nostalgia

image courtesy of ignition entertainment

Nostalgia is one of the most overlooked RPGs on the Nintendo DS, yet it had all the makings of a classic: airship exploration, globe-trotting adventure, and a sense of wonder that paid homage to 90s JRPGs like Skies of Arcadia and Final Fantasy IV. Developed by Matrix Software and published by Tecmo, Nostalgia transported players to an alternate-history version of the early 20th century, complete with magical ruins, lost civilizations, and sky-faring pirates. Its world felt vibrant and adventurous, and it was an RPG fueled by curiosity more than darkness.

The game blended turn-based ground combat with airship battles, offering a refreshing change of pace and a grander scale than most DS titles attempted. Towns were charming, dungeons were engaging without being bloated, and the cast delivered a heartfelt journey filled with optimism. On the DS, this mix of mechanics already felt ambitious, but a Switch revival could elevate it dramatically. Imagine remastered aerial combat with smoother effects, a re-orchestrated soundtrack, and a larger display that brings the sweeping world map to life.

With Nostalgia never seeing a sequel or re-release, it risks fading into obscurity. Despite being one of the DS’s most enjoyable traditional RPG experiences, few have played it or even heard of it. A Switch remaster would reintroduce players to a game that perfectly embodies the charm of classic JRPGs while offering a unique, sky-high twist. For fans of airship-heavy adventures and world-spanning narratives, Nostalgia deserves a second wind.

2) Soma Bringer

image courtesy of monolith soft

If Soma Bringer had launched outside Japan, it would be remembered today as one of the DS’s definitive RPGs. Developed by Monolith Soft, the same studio behind Xenoblade Chronicles, it delivered an action RPG experience far ahead of its time. Its combat system was fast, strategic, and customizable, giving players control over classes, skills, equipment, and party synergy. Paired with stunning sprite work and a soundtrack by the legendary Yasunori Mitsuda of Chrono Trigger, Soma Bringer was a masterclass in handheld RPG design.

The game followed a group called the Pharzuph Division as they investigated mysterious energy disturbances linked to Soma. Its narrative was deeper and more character-driven than most handheld titles, with themes of identity, memory, and the nature of power woven into an increasingly emotional story. Even with the DS’s limitations, Monolith Soft managed to create a world that felt alive, atmospheric, and richly detailed, one that showcased its talents perfectly.

A Switch revival would be transformative. The platform excels at action RPGs, and Soma Bringer’s real-time combat could shine with higher frame rates, updated effects, and modern controls. Local and online co-op could return bigger than ever, making the game accessible for multiplayer fans who never had the chance to play it. Localization would finally allow Western audiences to experience the game without relying on fan translations. And Monolith Soft has developed a huge following now, so a remake would be an easy project before the next Xenoblade.

1) Radiant Historia

image courtesy of atlus

Among all Nintendo DS RPGs, Radiant Historia stands as one of the greatest and most deserving of a modern revival. Though it received an expanded 3DS remake, both versions remain locked to handhelds that many players no longer own. That’s a shame, because Radiant Historia offers one of the most intricate and beautifully crafted narratives in JRPG history, combining time-travel storytelling with meaningful choices and a richly built world.

The game follows Stocke, a special intelligence officer who gains the ability to navigate between branching timelines, allowing him to correct mistakes, uncover conspiracies, and ultimately try to prevent a world-ending desertification. Rather than treating time travel as a gimmick, Radiant Historia makes it the core of its structure. Choices matter, failures teach you, and traveling between timelines becomes both strategic and emotionally resonant. Few RPGs handle narrative agency with the same elegance.

Combat is equally compelling, using a grid-based system where enemies can be repositioned, grouped, and combo-attacked for tactical depth. It’s fast, rewarding, and endlessly satisfying, and was perfect for handheld play. But a Switch revival would not only improve this but bring enhanced visuals. An updated remaster or remake would introduce this DS masterpiece to a wider audience. Of all the DS RPGs in need for a return, Radiant Historia stands at the top. Its story is timeless, its mechanics remain innovative, and its emotional impact resonates more than a decade later.

