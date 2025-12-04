Open-World Steam Game 95% Off and Only $2 for Limited Time

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but that doesn’t mean game deals are. Many platforms are running end-of-year sales and promotions to keep encouraging the gift of games this holiday season. And some of those deals are pretty impressive, with a wide range of different genres deeply discounted. This includes 2022 open-world exploration game Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deadly Premonition is an open-world action-adventure series with a touch of survival horror. And the sequel that’s also kind of a prequel, Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise, is currently 95% off on Steam. That makes the game, which is normally $40, just $1.99 from now until December 14th. The first game is also on sale, so let’s dig into whether this series is worth grabbing while it’s deeply discounted on Steam.

Is Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise Worth Playing?

Image courtesy of Toy Box Inc, White Owls Inc, and Rising Star Games

Deadly Premonition 2 is an interesting game, in that it is “a sequel and a prequel to the original Deadly Premonition: The Director’s Cut.” It offers a new detective story with the returning protagonist, FBI Special Agent Francis York Morgan. The story does stand alone fairly well, but playing the 2nd game before Deadly Premonition will mean running into spoilers for the first game. If spoilers don’t bother you, playing out of order should be fine story-wise. That said, the first game is also deeply discounted to just $1.24, so you could grab both for less than the price of a cup of coffee. But are they really worth your time?

Deadly Premonition 2 has a Mostly Positive rating on Steam, with players praising the story but noting its gameplay has some technical flaws. Based on the mixed reviews, it may not be worth paying full price if you aren’t a massive fan of murder mystery games. But at just $2, it’s much easier to take a chance on a game that’s been praised as ambitious but flawed. The first game is even more dubious, with a Mixed review score on Steam. But it’s also under $2, so if you think a horror mystery series is up your alley, it could still be worth a go.

Other Steam Game Deals You Might Be Interested In

Image courtesy of Dometu and Tribute Games

Love filling your Steam library for less? Honestly, same. Here are a few more ongoing Steam game deals that you might want to check out next.

From open-world games to narrative-driven titles and beyond, Steam has a lot of great games discounted right now. Hopefully, that means you can find your new favorite game to hunker down with this winter.

What games are you snagging on sale this holiday season? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!