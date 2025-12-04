A 2022 Steam Hidden Gem Is Discounted to Just $2.49

Few platforms are as good for indie games as Steam. It allows new developers to release their games on one of the biggest platforms, but this can unfortunately lead to competition and otherwise good games getting buried in a constant stream of releases. This doesn’t even account for major AAA games that pull in gamers’ attention. But one thing that can help is a major sale, something fans of heartfelt adventures featuring skyships will want to take note of, as indie title Hazel Sky is currently on a massive sale via Steam.

Hazel Sky is marked down from $24.99 to $2.49 on Steam. This sale is ongoing until December 17th. In addition to this, players can pick up the Deluxe Edition for just a little over a dollar more, which features the game’s soundtrack. Developer Coffee Addict Studio has released a demo, allowing players to test the game before committing to a purchase.

A Steam Indie for Under $3

With Hazel Sky marked down to less than $3, this indie game is worth checking out. It has been described as similar to The Witness, Viewfinder, and The Talos Principle, offering a mix of puzzles and exploration while also throwing in skyship piloting mechanics. Praise for the game has been its art style, atmosphere, and story. Many reviewers call the game a hidden gem because it is often overlooked due to its price.

That said, Hazel Sky is currently at a Mostly Positive review score on Steam. However, many reviews have docked points due to the game’s short length, while others have pointed out that the controls can be improved. With the current sale, players will get a lot more for their money than they would paying full price. This will also help overlook the minor issues with the game for those looking for a heartfelt adventure. All in all, $2.49 is not much when it comes to supporting the indie game scene.

Similar Deals to Hazel Sky

Indie games are perfect for fans of story-focused exploration and puzzle games. Steam has many other titles on sale that give similar vibes to Hazel Sky. This includes Blue Prince, one of the best and most underrated games of this year. For those who enjoy exploration and flying aspects, No Man’s Sky is a major title that is still receiving updates to this day.

On the smaller scale, Viewfinder is discounted on Steam and is a must-play for puzzle fans. In a similar vein is Botany Manor, something that will satisfy gamers with a green thumb. And for something that fits the relaxing, heartfelt adventure themes of Hazel Sky, Dungeons of Hinterberg is a charming indie title that offers a cozy world to explore.

