Classic PS1 Game Hit With Best Sale Yet in New PS Store Deal

An iconic game originally released on PS1 in 1998 is now cheaper than ever before, thanks to a brand-new sale. In recent years, remasters, remakes, and re-releases of games from the PlayStation 1 era have started to become much more common. Games like Final Fantasy Tactics, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver, Suikoden, and Tomb Raider have all received this treatment and have been joined by dozens of others. Now, one of the best PS1 re-releases of this type has been hit with a substantial discount for a limited time.

As of today, Tomba! Special Edition has been hit with its largest sale ever on the PlayStation Store. Originally released in 1997 in Japan, Tomba! is one of the most popular platformers to launch on the PS1 throughout its lifespan. The game was followed by a sequel, Tomba! 2: The Evil Swin Return in 1999, but following this release, this series went on ice. In 2024, though, Limited Run Games opted to bring back Tomba! on PS5 and PS4 with a new remaster dubbed Tomba! Special Edition, which has become the easiest way to revisit the throwback PS1 gem.

As for this deal in question, Tomba! Special Edition has seen its price cut by 60% and is now selling for only $7.99 instead of its usual $19.99. This represents the lowest value that Tomba! Special Edition has ever been sold for, which means that those who have been looking to pick the game up might want to do so now. Better yet, those who have PlayStation Plus can get an additional 5% off this sale, which brings Tomba! down to $6.99.

Moving forward, Tomba! isn’t the only game that will be getting a Special Edition version. Limited Run Games has announced that it’s also working on an enhanced version of Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return, although details on when it might launch are still unknown. In all likelihood, news on this revamp of Tomba! 2 could end up coming about in 2026 and might also be accompanied by the game’s full launch. As such, if you’d like to catch up on the series before this time, now is your best chance to do so with the first game being marked down until December 23rd.

