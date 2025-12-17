PS4 Game Only $2.49 in Final Sale Ahead of Imminent Delisting

A PlayStation 4 game that is set to be delisted at the end of this month has received one final sale that many will want to take advantage of. Generally speaking, it’s never a surprise when licensed games based on major franchises end up getting removed from digital storefronts. This situation has played out countless times in the past with titles like Marvel Ultimate Alliance, Deadpool, Minecraft: Story Mode, just to name a few. Unfortunately, this trend is set to continue once again with a game tied to one popular IP, but before it goes away, a substantial discount has come about for those on PlayStation.

The game in question that is soon set to get delisted is that of Transformers: Battlegrounds. Released in 2020, Battlegrounds is a turn-based tactics game set within the Transformers universe. Despite being generally well-received by Transformers fans, publisher Outright Games announced a few weeks back that Battlegrounds would be leaving digital platforms at the conclusion of December. This means that once January rolls around, the game will be unable to purchase, although those who bought it beforehand will still be able to access it in perpetuity.

Luckily, if you’re looking to grab Transformers: Battlegrounds before it exits digital marketplaces, an ongoing sale on the PlayStation Store has discounted the PS4 version by 90%. Typically, Battlegrounds retails for $24.99 but is now being sold for a mere $2.49. This promotion is set to last for the better part of the next week and will expire on December 23rd. In all likelihood, this is the last sale that Transformers: Battlegrounds will ever receive for its PS4 version, so if you want to buy it for yourself for cheaper than normal, this is truly your last opportunity to do so.

To learn more about Transformers: Battlegrounds and see if it might be of interest to you, you can check out the game’s official description and gameplay trailer below.

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Play video

Synopsis: “With Earth under invasion and Megatron, leader of the Decepticons, close to capturing The Allspark, Bumblebee and the Autobots need a new commander to help them restore peace to the universe – you!

Assemble your squad and roll out, for a turn-based tactical war that will rage from Central City to Cybertron itself. You’ll need both strength and strategy to outwit the fiendish Decepticons. Choose the Transformers characters and their abilities to dominate the battle ahead, with Optimus Prime, Grimlock, and more ready to join the fight. Use each environment to your advantage, taking cover in desert sandstorms, avoiding Cyberton’s Energon storms, and battling your foes in city streets. And fill up your Energon meter to unleash powerful Ultimate Abilities that crush the fiercest enemies.

With intuitive controls and three difficulty settings, the size of the challenge ahead is up to you. Then team up together in local multiplayer and put your strategic skills to the test in games like Capture the Flag, Horde, Last Stand and more. It’s the strategy action game Transformers fans have waited an eternity for!”

