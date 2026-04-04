Amazon Is Giving Away 12 Free Video Games to Prime Members in April

Amazon has announced its lineup of free video games for PC that it will be giving away to Prime members beginning in April. As it does every month, Amazon is set to add new games to its Luna platform (previously known as Prime Gaming) on a weekly cadence that will extend through the entirety of April. And while the quality of these games can often vary quite a bit, there are definitely some heavy-hitters being added to the service this month.

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In total, Amazon will be adding 12 different games to Luna before April comes to a close. Likely the two best games that Amazon will be rolling out have already become available and include XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack and Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties. While both of these games belong to the strategy genre, each has been quite popular with players and are, without question, the highlights of this lineup.

You can get a look at the full wave of games coming to Amazon Luna this month, along with their arrival dates and platforms of redeemability as follows:

Available Now

XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack – GOG Code

Total War: Pharaoh Dynasties – Epic Games Store Code

Available April 9th

A Rat’s Quest: The Way Back Home – Epic Games Store Code

King of Retail – GOG Code

Available April 16th

Snake Core – GOG Code

Monster Harvest – Epic Games Store Code

– Epic Games Store Code Detective Agency: Gray Tie Collector’s Edition – Legacy Games Code

Available April 23rd

Neo Cab – GOG Code

The Pale Beyond – GOG Code

Available April 30th

KinnikuNeko: Super Muscle Cat – Epic Game Store Code

Fantasy General – GOG Code

Pinball Spire – GOG Code

How Long Do You Have to Claim These Free Games?

While all of these games will be made available by Amazon in April, they won’t only be claimable within the month. Instead, all games on Luna stay on the service for a different period of time. Some might only be up for grabs for a 30-day period, while others could stick around for as long as three or four months. As such, even if you’re finding out about these games being added to Luna a bit late, there’s a good chance that they’ll still be available to claim.

In the near term, there are some pretty standout titles on Luna that are set to go away in the days and weeks ahead. Civilization 6, Total War: Rome II, and Total War: Three Kingdoms will specifically represent some of the biggest removals on Luna throughout April, so be sure to grab these games now before they’re gone for good.

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