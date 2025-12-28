Retro Fantasy RPG Now 100% Free on Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store has a new free game for December 28, and it is a retro-style, party-based RPG released in 2024. And according to user reviews of the PC game, at least on Steam, the old-school role-playing game is quite good. The PC-exclusive game only has a 76 on Metacritic — a decent score, but not a great score — but this is a bit lower than its 93% approval rating after 2,669 user reviews. This means the free PC game has a “Very Positive” rating, the second-highest rating a PC game can earn on Epic Games Store.

More specifically, those on PC with an Epic Games Store account, which is free to everyone, can now download High North Studios AS and Raw Fury’s Skald: Against the Black Priory. This is the first time the game has ever been made available for free. That said, it normally only costs $14.99, so the savings are not particularly significant.

A Dark, Retro Fantasy RPG With Party-Based Gameplay

For those unfamiliar with High North Studios AS and Raw Fury’s Skald: Against the Black Priory, it is pitched as a retro-style, fantasy, party-based, and turn-based RPG set in a grim and dark world featuring tragic heroes, violent deaths, and Lovecraftian horror underpinning it all.

As you can tell from the trailer above, the game is an 8-bit RPG inspired by the many RPGs of this variety from yesteryear. Also, like many RPGs from the golden age of RPGs, you have to gather and lead a party, in this case, a company of broken heroes, from the tainted shores of Idra to the gates of the Black Priory and beyond.

Those who decide to check out this old-school RPG now that it is free should expect a runtime of about 15 to 20 hours, on average. That said, completionists will need closer to 25 to 30 hours, a meaty amount of content for a game that normally only costs $14.99.

A Great RPG Story

“Incredible game, loved the story and the overall feeling of impending doom as well as the crazy ending,” reads one of the top user reviews for the game. “Big fan and will definitely wait for a sequel!”

While the user review above mentions a sequel, there is no official word of a sequel, and considering this was the debut release for the developer, we don’t have any insight into how quick its turnarounds are, and thus, how far away a sequel would be, assuming one is in development.

“Compelling writing, great story so far,” reads another popular user review. “Combat is tactical and engaging. The world has a lot of depth in design and lore. Reminds me of gaming as a kid in the 90s and early 2000s. Great buy.”

"Compelling writing, great story so far," reads another popular user review. "Combat is tactical and engaging. The world has a lot of depth in design and lore. Reminds me of gaming as a kid in the 90s and early 2000s. Great buy."