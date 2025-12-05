New Ghost of Yotei Update Released on PS5, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

A new update for Ghost of Yotei has been released by developer Sucker Punch Productions on PS5. A little over a week ago, the biggest update yet for Ghost of Yotei went live and notably brought New Game Plus mode to the experience. This addition made Yotei much more replayable for those who were looking to quickly dive back into the open-world action game. In the wake of this patch going live, though, it also happened to introduce new problems to the game. Now, a handful of those issues have been resolved.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable now, update version 1.101 for Ghost of Yotei is much smaller when compared to the previous patch. Sucker Punch has primarily resolved four different gameplay problems that have appeared in the game, all of which are tied to New Game Plus. Other than this, the overall performance and stability of Ghost of Yotei has been further improved as well.

Moving forward, more substantial updates for Ghost of Yotei should be coming about that do a whole lot more. For starters, it’s already known that Ghost of Yotei: Legends, the co-op offering that was also seen in Ghost of Tsushima, will be rolling out at some point in 2026. Beyond this, Sucker Punch has also indicated that it’s open to creating DLC for Ghost of Yotei as well. While any expansion content has yet to be outright confirmed, this is something that we could learn more about in the months ahead.

In the interim, to get a look at everything that has been done to Ghost of Yotei with this new update today, you can check out the full patch notes below.

Performance and Stability

Various rare crash fixes.

Gameplay