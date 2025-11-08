Steam Game 100% Free for Next 72 Hours

There are so many ways to experience great games these days, whether that be on a console, your gaming PC, a handheld, or even your phone, but there’s one common denominator, which is value. It’s difficult to beat a great deal, and regardless of which system you decide to play on, you simply can’t beat a free game. That’s why we’re highlighting a game that is completely free at the moment, but it’s only free for 72 hours, so you need to take advantage as soon as you can.

The game in question is Mazen Games’ OneShift, which is on sale right now and completely free on Steam. The game is Windows only, and you can check out the official Steam page right here to add it to your collection if you’re looking for a puzzle platformer that will deliver a welcome challenge.

OneShift features 90 levels of puzzling goodness as you attempt to get your player character to the blue cube, but it’s in the way you make from point A to point B that sets OneShift apart from others in the genre. You’ll need to utilize different cuboids to navigate the environment, which allow you to jump high in the air or teleport you from place to place, and that’s while avoiding the deadly red cuboids as well, which will end your run.

The thing that sets all this apart though is that you can directly manipulate the world by pausing the game and messing with the layout of the environment, which then helps you find a way across. That includes rotating the environment to form various walkways up and across as you start and stop time passing to adjust the world as you go.

Throw in 6 player characters to choose from, 100 achievements, and 10 bonus levels to play, and you’ve got yourself a grand time, and getting to play it for free sweetens an already fantastic deal. You can pick up the game right here, and you can find OneShift’s key features below.

OneShift Features:

Shift through the worlds and reach the blue cube (or more of them!)

Enjoy in 90 different levels with mechanic of shifting and rotating worlds!

Worlds consist of all kinds of different cuboids such as jump cuboids which boost you in the air, teleport cuboids to teleport you from point A to point B, red kill cuboids that will…well, kill you!

Exploding bombs that explode on a set timer which you can use in your favor to boost you somewhere! And let’s leave some things out, for you to find out in the game! 🙂

OneShift is available on Steam right now.