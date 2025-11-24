Steam Game Given Away for Free in Black Friday Deal

Steam users can currently snag themselves a free game thanks to an ongoing Black Friday promotion. In proximity to the holiday season, Steam tends to have a variety of great sales that discount some of the biggest games on the PC platform by substantial margins. However, it’s rare to ever see games outright handed out on Steam for free, unless a gaming publisher happens to choose to do so for one reason or another. Luckily, another opportunity of this type has now presented itself, but it won’t be lasting very long.

As of this moment, the Steam game Aaero can currently be picked up for nothing at all. Released in 2017 and developed by Mad Fellows, Aaero is a rhythm-action title that tasks players with gliding through trippy levels while doing battle to the beat of music. It’s a bit like popular games such as Rez with more of an indie flair. While it might be somewhat under the radar, Aaero has actually been quite a hit with those who have played it and even spawned a sequel in 2024.

Rather than being available directly through Steam, this giveaway for Aaero is instead hosted on Fanatical. The digital gaming retailer is currently holding its own Black Friday sale, and as a way of driving further interest, it has opted to hand out keys to Aaero that are compatible in the United States. Those who do claim this offer will then be given a digital code for Aaero that can be redeemed on Steam. Once this is done, the game will then remain in your digital Steam library forever.

If you’re looking to pounce on this deal for yourself, you’ll want to make sure that you act quickly. Fanatical’s free promotion for Aaero is only set to last for a little over two days and will conclude on November 26th at 7pm ET. Once this time passes, Aaero will go back to retailing for $15 as usual.

To learn more about Aaero and what it entails, you can check out one of the game’s trailers and its official description below.

Aaero

Synopsis: “Soar through stunning sci-fi landscapes in Aaero, the rhythm-action shooter that fuses high-speed combat with an unforgettable soundtrack. Chase the beat through alien worlds, dodge enemy fire, and unleash devastating attacks in sync with the music. Feel every pulse, every blast, and every drop as you master the flow of sound and light.”