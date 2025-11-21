Acclaimed Steam Game Now 100% Free for the Next 48 Hours

A hugely popular Steam game that launched back in 2018 is now 100% free to download and keep in perpetuity, but you’ll have to act fast. Generally speaking, it’s not uncommon for Steam to give out games for nothing whatsoever. However, more often than not, these PC freebies tend to be underwhelming and aren’t typically well-known quantities. As luck would have it, though, this new free offer on Steam is tied to a game that has actually been a huge hit and continues to receive ongoing support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, developer Fatshark has made its acclaimed co-op game Warhammer: Vermintide 2 completely free on Steam. Set within the Warhammer universe, Vermintide 2 has drawn a lot of comparisons to Valve’s Left 4 Dead series and has continued to receive new updates at a steady cadence over the past seven years. Now, in the wake of its most recent update, dubbed Return to the Reik, going live this week, Fatshark has opted to give away the base game of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 via Steam to bring in even more players.

“Whoever hasn’t had the chance to play Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will now get to dig into the hectic, intense gameplay and discover the breadth of content that awaits them,” said Fatshark of this promotion. “Throughout the years since its release in 2018, Vermintide 2 has expanded greatly and more than doubled its original content with several free DLCs, Quality of Life Updates, and new Game Modes such as Chaos Wastes and Versus. “

The caveat with this promotion for Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is that it’s not going to last very long. While the giveaway begins today, November 21st, it’s only going to run for a period of two days, or 48 hours, until November 23rd at 1:00pm ET. As such, if you don’t already own Vermintide 2, you’ll want to make sure that you pounce on this offer fast before it happens to expire.

If you’re unfamiliar with Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and would like to learn more about it, you can check out the game’s latest trailer and its official description right here:

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Play video

Synopsis: “Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a 4-player co-op action game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world. Sequel to the critically acclaimed Vermintide, Vermintide 2 is the latest installment in a franchise best known for its intense and bloody first-person melee combat.

Our five heroes have returned to take on an even greater threat than before – the combined forces of a ruinous Chaos army and the swarming Skaven horde. The only thing standing between utter defeat and victory is you and your allies. If you fall – so too will the Empire.”