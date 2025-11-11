Steam Makes Shooter Game Free for 48 Hours

For the next 48 hours, a PC game is 100% free on Steam. This means free to download, play, and keep forever. And the offer is available not just to PC users, but to Steam Deck users as well, as the game’s listing on the Valve storefront notes it is “Playable” on the Valve handheld. All those interested only have until November 13, though, because after this, the PC game will revert to its normal price point of $10.

The free PC game in question is a 2015 release from developer Ink Stain Games and publisher HypeTrain Digital. The former has only ever released two games on Steam, 2020’s Stoneshard and then this in 2015, which, for those who do not know, is 12 Is Better Than 6.

About the Game

12 Is Better Than 6 is a top-down western shooter with some stealth elements mixed in. In the game, it is 1873, and you are an escaped slave trying to get from Mexico to Texas, armed with a revolver and a sombrero stolen from a dead man.

Is it any good though? Well, on Steam, it has 1,089 user reviews with a 74% approval rating, a decent return. And this has not been boosted by it going free. In fact, the opposite has happened. Since being made free, it has 24 user reviews, with only a 66% approval rating. And this always happens when a game is made on Steam, or almost always, for various reasons that are neither here nor there. To this end, and in particular, if you liked flash games of yesteryear, then there’s a great chance you are going to enjoy this top-down shooter. If you don’t, if you don’t have nostalgia for this era of gaming, you may not find as much enjoyment.

“And again, nostalgia. The game is a collective image of flash games I played when I was little. The style, as if everything is drawn in a notebook, adds charm,” reads the top user review for the game.

“Great art style, fun gameplay, and unique setting. Highly recommended for indie fans,” adds another user review. A third further adds: “Pure adrenaline-pumping fun. Play it you will not regret it. It’s short, but every second is fun.

As the third user review notes, this new free PC game is not the longest, though it is certainly not the shortest either, offering about 4 to 6 hours of content.

