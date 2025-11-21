The Witcher 3 on Sale at Lowest Price Ever

From the books to the games to the movies, The Witcher remains a massively popular IP to this day. Though the Netflix adaptation keeps chugging along, it’s been 10 years since the last major main series video game was released. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arrived back in 2015, snagging critical acclaim and awards accolades alike. And now, Xbox gamers can get the most recent main series Witcher game for a historic low price.

From now until December 4th, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is just $3.99 in the Xbox store. The game is playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming. The game has been this cheap before in its 10-year run, but that discount price has most often been available for PC gamers via Steam. So, this is a rare opportunity for Xbox gamers to snag a beloved open-world RPG for less than $5.

Is This Witcher 3 Game Deal Worth Grabbing?

Image courtesy of CD Projekt red

At full price, the base game for The Witcher 3 typically costs $39.99 on Xbox. So in terms of sheer discount, the markdown to just $4 is pretty solid. And if you want to grab more than just the base game, both of the game’s paid expansions are also on sale. You can grab Hearts of Stone for $3 and Blood and Wine for just $6. That means altogether you could get the base game and its 2 major DLC for less than the game itself normally costs. It doesn’t get much better than that. For those who don’t have an Xbox console, The Witcher 3 is also discounted on PlayStation right now, but for a slightly less impressive discount at $9.99. It remains full price for Switch and Steam, at least for now.

Given that The Witcher 3 came out a decade ago, is it still worth grabbing? If you haven’t yet played the game or want to revisit it and no longer own a copy, it’s definitely worth adding to your library at just $4. The game was lauded as a masterpiece at launch, earning Universal Acclaim from critics and fans alike. Even recent reviews affirm that it holds up pretty well even 10 years later. Plus, we’ve got The Witcher 4 on the way, so now’s a great time to get caught up on the story so far.

