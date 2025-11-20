AAA Batman Game Just $3 in New Sale

Many Batman fans are excited about the next big game starring the Caped Crusader, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. But while that LEGO adventure doesn’t arrive until 2026, there is an impressive backlog of solid Batman games to enjoy. There are the prior LEGO Batman installments, of course, but also the iconic Batman: Arkham series. And currently, the most recent AAA console release in that stellar Batman series is on sale for an impressive discount.

Now through December 2nd, Batman: Arkham Knight is on sale for just $2.99 via the Xbox store. This final main installment in the Arkham series released back in 2015. And although it’s 10 years old, it’s also the last major console Batman game we’ve seen in recent years. Follow-up entries in the Arkham series have been released as VR or mobile spin-offs, meaning many gamers are still going back to Arkham Knight for the best Batman gaming experience.

Is Batman: Arkham Knight Still Worth Playing in 2025?

Image courtesy of Rocksteady and WB Games

At full price, Batman: Arkham Knight isn’t the most expensive game at just $20. But even so, getting it for just $3 is a solid discount, especially if you have yet to experience the game or want a new copy on your Xbox console. And this is the best deal you’ll get on the game at the moment. While the game is available on other platforms, this deal is just on Xbox for now, though the dubious Switch port is also discounted to just $10. At $3, it’s hard to pass up a good game. But is Arkham Knight still worth revisiting in 2025?

When it released, Arkham Knight achieved a generally favorable 87 Metacritic Rating. The game has fared equally well with fans, landing an Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam. Although the game is 10 years old, Batman fans and open-world action lovers alike continue to revisit this thrilling conclusion to the Arkham trilogy. In fact, many of those positive Steam reviews are from the last 30 days, proving that this last major Batman game is very much still worth playing in 2025. And getting a game that good for just $3 doesn’t happen every day, so this is a pretty solid deal all around.

